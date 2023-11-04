Hotfoot It: These 15 Party Shoes Were Made For Dancing

In need of fancy footwear? These sharp shoes are a step in the right direction.

Party season has arrived, which means a decent pair of festive shoes may be on your shopping wishlist.

Whether it’s a cocktail dress or a chic suit, whatever the dress code, be prepared with a festive shoe that will put you in the right mood.

Speaking of party dress codes, if you’re uncertain about what to wear, we’ve put together a helpful guide to deciphering the various dress codes circulating right now.

The main focus of a decent pair of party shoes is not only to look good but to support you on the dance floor. From metallic textures to embellishments, there’s a great assortment of fancy footwear to help you kick off party season in style, compiled by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson.

