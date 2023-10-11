15 Pretty Printed Maxi Dresses Just In Time For Warm Weather

As the weather warms up, we’re ushering in the staple that will boldly take you from one summer fete to the next: a good, go-everywhere dress.

Ahead of the summer season, the most reliable wardrobe item you can invest in is a breezy full-length dress, preferably one as gorgeous as this Juliette Hogan frock (pictured above and arriving soon to Juliettehogan.com), worn effortlessly by top model Ashleigh Good, with its intertwining floral print. Part groovy, part garden party, what makes this dress ideal for summer is its adaptability. Worn with sandals, a wide-brim hat and your hottest accessory — sunscreen! — it’s the sort of dress that transforms for summer occasions and the party season with the easy addition of dancing shoes and a pair of beautiful earrings to take it to another level.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson suggests strong printed contenders to breeze on by with — think tartan Penny Sage and ‘Edwardian floral’ Karen Walker.

What to wear now and love forever.

