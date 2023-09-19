Add To Cart: What The Viva Team Is Buying For Spring

The cold, hard truth of winter is that it can get in the way of some truly exceptional outfits. Sandals? Absolutely not. Sheer? Don’t even think about it. But it’s spring now, and we are thinking about it, namely, a lovely crinkle silk skivvy from local label Oosterom. Below, this and other pieces in our carts and our closets, to welcome the change (and possibilities) that the new season brings.

There’s nothing fresher than a crisp white dress in springtime, and this Gabriel linen shirt dress from Laing is perfect. The long sleeves can be rolled up as the temperature increases (hopefully), the adjustable tie works to accentuate the waist, while the front button detail and fine black stripe works to give it a smart point of difference. I’ll be wearing this to the office with an oversized black jacket. — Amanda Linnell, editor

The sun has begun to grace Tāmaki Makaurau a little more consistently and I’m looking forward to pulling out my lighter dresses and skirts. As I’m surveying my wardrobe, however, I’m noticing the lack of transitional pieces — things feel a bit too formal or too casual. This spring and summer, I want to pick up pieces that move easily between seasons and occasions (from beach to market, from work to dinner). This black mini from Caitlin Crisp fulfils my strict brief. The linen dress ties over the shoulder and features a low back, with a high neck cut that I love for showcasing jewellery. It would be a lovely beach cover-up, layer well with undershirts for breezy weather, and be adorable dressed up with statement accessories and glitzy shoes. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Taylor Groves denim jacket and buckle skirt.

I influenced myself this past week, heading into The Keep the day after filing Retail Therapy to see Taylor Groves' denim capsule, and it looked and felt so good that I left with a set. The heavy weight of the denim, thoughtful cut and beautiful finishing really are something else, and putting it on feels quite powerful. I also like things that you know will last a lifetime. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

By the time you’re reading this, the cream Positano platform sandals will be mine. I’m confident in saying this because, when I tried them on with a friend this past weekend, I was informed there was only one pair left in the country in my size. The 10cm heel doesn’t feel quite so high when paired with a platform, making them incredibly comfortable not to mention leg-lengthening. I employed my best use of girl math to justify my purchase: there’s two shoes so that’s 50 per cent off right there, divide that by 10,000 steps a day if worn from day to night, and divide that again by the (minimum) three social events I can wear them to this summer (including my best friend’s wedding). So, they’re basically free. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

I fell in love with this drop-waist style of dress that I had seen all over the international market and couldn’t find one locally that I loved as much until now! Rachel Mills designs such beautifully considered clothing and this piece is in my spring cart right now. The design is based on her iconic Jack cami, which is a style I already own and wear. It has double layering throughout the bodice (perfect if you like to go sans bra as the temperature rises) and a full skirt starting lower on the hips. I am predicting this will be a repeat staple in my wardrobe. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

I need a bright and uplifting colour in my life and this Gregory shirt is the most beautiful shade of cornflower blue. Made from Turkish cotton poplin, it’s designed to be worn oversized and I can see myself wearing this to the office with some loose-fitting trousers, or where I’d much rather be - wearing togs and a hat poolside in Europe somewhere. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

I thought my days of wearing polo shirts ended in 2005 with a popped collar, but here we are eight years later still pining after one. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Is there anything that screams ‘baby lambs, burgeoning blossoms and open-toed sandals’ more than a Caitlin Crisp dress? This dreamy, floaty number, cut in a classic style with a new-season print ($485), calls to mind Liv Tyler in Stealing Beauty (1996). I feel like I’d need to be on my best behaviour in this dress. Or leaning wistfully against an ancient brick wall. And a little more tanned. Bellissimo. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

I bought this Oosterom skivvy not 10 minutes after seeing it on the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria. Designer Nicole Hadfield has made it with exactly the right neckline, opacity and slim-fit through the body, which is often hard to find in a sheer top. — Jessica Beresford, contributing editor

Sweet, preppy, go-everywhere. These handmade Mary Janes from Melbourne-based Post Sole Studios are an outfit anchor, now stocked at Wellington’s own great retail anchor, Kaukau. My favourite part: They’re square-toed and buckle-y enough to communicate a certain dainty sturdiness. — Julia Gessler, digital editor