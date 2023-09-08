Our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world.

New in

A special, limited release from Taylor Groves

The latest in the local denim revival going on, Tāmaki Makaurau-based designer Taylor Groves has released a small capsule of pieces. With an upcoming hiatus planned, Groves wanted to do one last project. “I had a few pieces that I thought deserved more life — a successful pant silhouette from a collaboration with Emma Jing, this kinda funny T-shirt style I have been enjoying, and a shirt I designed for a friend’s wedding that I was really happy with,” Groves tells Viva. “The jacket is based on a runway sample that never went into production that my partner has been wearing all the time ever since — it was clearly working on some level.”

The result is a concise collection of well-thought-out garments — a denim jacket, skirt and pants in two colourways, navy and green, as well as a black-and-white T-shirt, and a white shirt — and sensitive attention to materiality. “The skirt has an acid-aged brass buckle that I made with my dad out in Penrose, and there are some nice little details throughout: the cuff of the jacket, the hand-feel of the shirting, the tees are super-soft.”

Available to view (and buy!) from The Keep on Karangahape Rd tomorrow, numbers are limited, so act swiftly if you want to secure one of these special pieces. “When it’s gone it’s gone!” 504 Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

Zambesi goes from runway to retail

All those beautiful clothes from Zambesi’s show last week? They’re available now, with the collection arriving in stores, giving you a chance to get a piece or two for yourself for your spring wardrobe. For more Fashion Week looks you can shop now, consult our helpful guide.

Levi's x ERL.

Levi’s has a cool new collab Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Californian-based cult brand ERL has teamed up with the denim stalwart for a new capsule collection, supported by a campaign photographed by the designer Eli Russell Linnetz, featuring a range of siblings and best friends, showcasing the free-spirited nature of California’s past and future.

Featuring a reimagined pair of 501 jean styles (which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2023) to the light-wash Levi’s x ERL 501 Split Leg Jean, the collection fuses the two brands’ energy well, honouring both the brands’ Californian roots.

“It was super-exciting to work with the Levi’s team on the design process,” says Eli. “Because authenticity is the most important thing to me, I really enjoyed going through Levi’s archives to fully understand the heritage of the brand and see how people throughout the years have customized and made it their own. Our Levi’s x ERL collection has a very grunge, casual, and skater energy. It’s easy to throw on for everyday wear but it’s still identifiable with a clear voice and signature.” The range is available from Levis.co.nz.

What’s happening

Common Garden is popping (or rather, cropping) up this weekend

Online store Common Garden — they do lovely homeware and accessories — is taking up residency, albeit briefly, at the Penny Sage studio for a pop-up, where you can also peruse the womenswear brand’s seasonal sale too. 6A Kirk St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Dehei is a new destination in Ponsonby

Cute and cool bedding brand Dehei — you might have seen their brightly coloured sheets, pillows and duvets on Instagram — has set up shop in Ponsonby, so make a beeline if you’re after a mood-elevating purchase to mark the advent of spring and freshen up your home. 106 Richmond Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Nike will no longer offer online shopping in Aotearoa Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Recent years have seen many international brands launch domestic e-comm sites, with the likes of Birkenstock and Teva launching New Zealand-specific online sites. Bucking the trend (in interesting news) is Nike, which announced it will cease to offer online shopping for local customers from next month. “The American sportswear company announced today that Nike online shopping and the Nike phone app will no longer be available in New Zealand starting 3 October 2023,” reports New Zealand Herald’s Alka Prasad. “Nike NZ could not confirm the reason for suspending online sales but said physical stores across the country are not impacted.”

On sale

A bargain for Baina