Shop The Runway: These Looks From NZ Fashion Week Are Available Now

Juliette Hogan, Kate Sylvester, Zambesi, oh my.

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria has almost come to a close.

Since Tuesday, August 29, brands have presented exuberant footwear and sizzling hybrids. Collections steeped in thought and attitude. Pragmatic and wearable garments that exist in the comfort zone of what we’re happy to put on our bodies, from icons (Kate Sylvester, Zambesi, Kathryn Wilson) through to emerging talent as showcased at the Viva Next Gen Show (Oosterom, J. Bush and more).

And while the runways have been privy to the freshest clothes around, you can be too. Some of the looks are available right now, and give you the chance to support local designers.

Compiled by Annabel Dickson.

