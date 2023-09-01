Fashion

Shop The Runway: These Looks From NZ Fashion Week Are Available Now

Save
Share
Viva
Juliette Hogan is among the designers who have released their runway collections to purchase immediately. Photo / Getty Images

Juliette Hogan, Kate Sylvester, Zambesi, oh my.

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria has almost come to a close.

Since Tuesday, August 29, brands have presented exuberant footwear and sizzling hybrids. Collections steeped in thought and attitude. Pragmatic and wearable garments that exist in the comfort zone of what we’re happy

And while the runways have been privy to the freshest clothes around, you can be too. Some of the looks are available right now, and give you the chance to support local designers.

Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Zambesi blazer $595 and skirt $395.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Juliette Hogan dress $599.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images
Photo / Getty Images

Compiled by Annabel Dickson.

Missed what happened at Fashion Week? Watch our roving reporter Emma Gleason as she covers the ground of day one, day two, and day three.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5