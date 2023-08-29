Beyond the clothes on the runway, Fashion week is also a time for social appraisal, with taste and relevance and under a microscope, and guests using fashion as a form of communication. That was demonstrated in full force today, with a patriotic display of fashion from Aotearoa; a uniquely local flavour permeated everything, with a palpable joy as everyone embraced the opportunity to dress up.

Flamboyance and function, streetwear and luxury, it was all in the mix. Smart suits communicated a relaxed air in eye-catching colours. Then there was the parade of bows, big and romantic and twee.

These were our favourite looks from outside the shows. We’ll be updating the below daily.

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Viva volume five cover star Isabella Moore. Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria ambassador Siposetu Duncan. Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria ambassador Sarah Stuart. Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria ambassador, costume designer and stylist Sammy Salsa wearing vintage Overstayer by King Kapisi. Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott

Fashion influencer Aki Curtis. Photo / Hōne Naera-Scott