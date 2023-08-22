New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria makes a return this year and if you’re interested in attending, there are a few things worth taking note of throughout the week’s programming.

1. NZFW 2023 will take over the Viaduct Events Centre from 29 August until 2 September, 2023, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience for attendees. The last time the event was held was in 2019 at the Auckland Town Hall.

2. The Viaduct Events Centre will serve as a central hub for all guests, featuring the entrance and foyer area that will house the registration, ticketing, and information desk. Additionally, Level One will offer a main bar, seating areas, and the ‘NZFW Market’ where attendees can enjoy a variety of retail food and beverages.

3. On Level Two, guests will find another bar along with spaces for masterclasses, beauty brands, industry-led workshops, and seminars throughout the week. There will also be a dedicated space for VIP delegates to relax and mingle between shows, as well as private hosting spaces.

Zambesi at New Zealand Fashion Week 2017. Photo / Supplied

4. Showcasing their talents, more than 70 incredible designers, including more than 10 Māori and Pacifica designers.

5. There will be more than 50 runway shows, events seminars, talks and workshops across the week.

6. There will be more than 30 photographers.

7. Over 200 models are walking in the shows.

8. More than 100 backstage crew who make it all happen.

9. More than 300 volunteers are working front and back of house.

10. The main runway on the ground floor is 30 metres long and 5 metres wide, with 70 lights.

Backstage at the Twenty-seven Names show at NZ Fashion Week 2018. Photo / Karen Ishiguro

11. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to reset the runway between shows.

12. Throughout the week, NZFW’s public programme will offer a diverse range of events for all audiences. Guests can expect shows and seminars from Tuesday to Saturday, access to industry panel discussions, and an all-ages event over the weekend.

13. These shows and events will take place in the venue, satellite spaces, and various locations around the city, allowing attendees to experience the vibrancy, uniqueness, and creativity of Aotearoa’s fashion, arts, and culture.

14. The shows and events will have a combination of ticketed and free options, ensuring accessibility for all.

15. The big-ticket event is the exclusive corporate Fashion Lunch on Friday, 1 September, at the Viaduct Events Centre. Indulge in a beautifully curated, seasonal and local set menu while you’re entertained by a series of mini fashion shows between courses, which will showcase leading New Zealand brands, the latest trends, designs, and more. Designers include Kiri Nathan, Juliette Hogan, Kate Sylvester, Adrienne Winklemann, Kathryn Wilson, Trelise, Taylor and Ruby.

16. Don’t miss Fashion Night — a sublime new addition to the NZFW programme on Friday, 1 September, which focuses on promoting emerging talent, fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and celebrating creativity and individuality. Get a glimpse into cutting-edge trends and unique designs from up-and-coming underground labels One of None, Nineteen99, and The House of VA who will be showcasing their collections in The Runway and Foyer Bar venues. Plus, there will be performances from The Dance Plant Collective, ANDYHEARTTROB, MaeSteal Collective, and more. For an evening filled with lively performances, avant-garde fashion shows, and exuberant ambiance, tickets for Fashion Nights are just $95 per person.

17. 1.5 tonnes of ice to make around 20,000 cocktails — thanks to a team of epic bartenders who will be serving up a drinks menu with popular classics and some cocktails twisted for the occasion, from the margarita served with Herradura tequila to signature drinks the Gwen Spritz with Martini Fiero air and Malfy Rosa Bramble.

Juliette Hogan at NZ Fashion Week 2019. Photo / Karen Ishiguro

18. The best accessory to have at NZFW — a reusable cup. Sustainability is an important part of this year’s event.

19. Don’t miss the NZFW Market. Locate in the main foyer, this is the place to shop, dine, connect, recharge and refuel. Adjacent to the retail bar and coffee cart, this communal space is the hub for delegates, cast, crew, and guests. Sample the OJI Sushi and The Store’s/Amano’s sandwiches, artisan pastries, tempting sweets, cold-pressed juices, and seasonal salads.

20. The most Instagram-able hotspots include street style on the Viaduct, the Waitematā and city backdrop, the buzzing main bar, and the various activations in the NZFW market, including the chance to be photographed on the cover of Viva magazine.