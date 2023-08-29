Velvet scarves, skirts covered in amber-resin beads and other spectacular treasures.

New Zealand Fashion Week is back, and so is our survey of personal style. There are old things and new things, a plethora of locally designed clothes, and outfits that lay the groundwork for how we dress today — and tonight.

Here, discover what we’re wearing as we report on the vast landscape of what we wear and why we wear it, and the people who create and inspire us. We’ll be updating the below daily.

Day One

Kiri Nathan and Campbell Luke tugged on our heartstrings with presentations that balanced spectacle and care, and Rory Docherty sent down an elegant sea of monochrome.

Emma Gleason

Commercial editor

I’m wearing all New Zealand fashion this week, and it’s a privilege to do so. This looks is from the Zambesi archives, literal treasures and pieces of material history. The velvet skirt and scarf — in a very fetching shade of “carnation” pink — are from the brand’s autumn/winter 2006 collection, which was presented at an iconic runway show at the Saint James theatre during NZFW 2005, during which local band Pluto played while models walked; the Zambesi shirt is from the mid-1990s. I matched all this pink with my Le Van Dan bag, and I’m also wearing Bass loafers and Auor sunglasses, both secondhand.

Julia Gessler

Digital editor

Fashion Week is wildly busy, so I’m cosetting myself in a sweetheart Paris Georgia top, a blue mohair number that’s its own kind of figure-hugging cocoon. My skirt is Wixii, a lovely chocolate midi length I purchased last year, and my coat is an airy, boxy trench from Swedish brand Toteme. I loved the recent nautilus-filled collection from jewellery designer Sophie Buhai and picked up this little sterling silver necklace. My stomping knee-highs are Maggie Marilyn.

Johanna Thornton

Deputy editor

I’m wearing the Dune skirt and matching long-sleeve top from local label Jojo Ross’ latest collection. It’s made from Italian Plissé which has a beautiful texture and weight to it, and is so comfortable too. The colour is ‘Chilled Red’ and it’s a nice departure from black for me. I’ve paired it with a bag in a similar hue from Yu Mei, some Junya Watanabe x Comme des Garcons heels from Scotties, some Monarch x Kowtow earrings and Zimmermann sunnies.

Ashleigh Cometti

Beauty editor

Rather than come in hot, I wanted to ease into the week with something that strikes a balance between comfortable and chic. A simple formula I love to follow is a trench coat teamed with wide-legged pants and sneakers, but this time I opted for three new(ish) pieces I’d recently added to my wardrobe. The Sailor jeans from Kowtow nip me in at the waist (nice and high, just how I like it) and sit just on my ankle, meaning I can spotlight my sneakers without sending an SOS call to my seamstress (aka my Nana). One of my favourite pieces I’m wearing today, though, is the Rosie earrings from PĀMU. I’ll probably be wearing these most of the week!

Annabel Dickson

Fashion assistant

Green is the colour of spring and I just couldn’t resist this stunning jacket from one of my favourite small New Zealand brands, Pecchenino. My love for a long skirt hasn’t gone astray here either — Rory William Docherty (whose show was the first I attended today) is the designer and marries structure and ease so well. A wee heel from trusty brand Zara and tights from Farmers that I tracked down in a last-minute dash to Westfield Newmarket at the eleventh hour. I’m also wearing a special pair of earrings made by a close family friend Joss Hong, and a necklace I made myself.

Amanda Linnell

Editor

I’m wearing some beautiful pieces from Harris Tapper’s new collection, including the Beaded Holly satin skirt, which is so slinky and comfortable, and covered in amber resin beads. The oversized Maurice blazer is inspired by men’s tailoring and has sharp angles and a polished feel. I love this Gibson T-shirt in grey brushed cotton, which is super soft, with slightly exaggerated sleeves. My shoes are my trusty Sebago loafers which I’ll be wearing all week. And my sunglasses are Persol.

Dan Ahwa

Creative and fashion director

Today I’m wearing a pinstripe denim jacket from Manaaki menswear designed by Kat Tua. Kat’s got a really great design aesthetic. My jeans are by Jacob Kalin. They have a slight bootleg flare which works well with a cropped jacket. Boots are R.M. Williams. I do love a simple boot with a gusset because shoelaces are really boring to deal with.

Jessica Beresford

Contributing editor

My outfit today is a classic high-low mix, including a Levi’s jacket that I picked up for £30 and a pair of boots from The Row that cost the equivalent of a month’s rent. It’s all about finding balance. And the earrings, by Copenhagen-based jeweller Sophie Bille Brahe, go with absolutely everything.

Madeleine Crutchley

Multimedia journalist

I am very ready to embrace spring this week, especially if the weather continues to allow it. This Kowtow check dress is certainly suited to the brighter season, with a medley of blue, lilac, green and red. As a small compromise to winter, I’ve layered a Max white T-shirt underneath. I’ve leaned into the preppiness of the print with some collegial accessories — an oversized scrunchie from Daiso, some ribbon (thank you, Spotlight) and chunky-but-not-too-chunky Isabella Anselmi loafers. My jewellery is mostly thrifted, gifted or secondhand, save for a new ‘Ortigas’ necklace from local brand Gabebe. My glasses are prescription, Specsavers and deeply necessary (the same I’ll be donning all week).