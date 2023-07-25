Meet The Team: Emma Gleason, Commercial Editor

In this Q&A series, get to know the hardworking members of the Viva team, as they share the highlights of their role, their go-to restaurants and what they do on their time off.

What is your role at Viva?

I’m Viva’s commercial editor, a role that’s very varied and spans all sorts of topics, platforms and parts of the Viva world. I write editorial stories, guide commercial partnerships when we collaborate with brands on paid content, help with our communication to the market and readers, and stay on the pulse with everything happening in the market — from our subject pillars and the products we report on, to the market of media itself.

Viva’s always been on the pulse, and as a media title that sits within The New Zealand Herald’s newsroom environment, our position is unique compared to other lifestyle titles. It’s a busy, fast-paced environment and we do a lot. I love it.

On a given day, we could be debating the ascendance of oat milk and who sells the best cookie in town (Florets does) to considering how retail is reflecting wider consumer habits, and how wardrobes are evolving.

We approach everything with a critical lens, but above all look for the joy in things.

Lifestyle is a label that is much more significant than people give it credit for, and for journalism it’s historically been rather stereotyped — which I think is incredibly myopic. Everything we do, eat, read, watch, and create is part of our lifestyles; they reflect us, and what’s changing in society, so reporting on these elements can be insightful, and comes with a sense of responsibility.

We care so much about that. Led by our amazing editor Amanda Linnell (who has taught me so much, and is an incredible mentor), our team is tight-knit and responsive. We’re collaborative, open and always discussing ideas, and there’s a real sense of both freedom and support. Most of us have been with Viva for years (I’ve been with the title for three) and we’re lucky to have such long-standing and experienced editors.

We all care so much about what we do and why we do it, and our readers, and I think that shows in our reportage and voice.

Pickle & Pie's venison pie with pomme aligot and a pinot noir and chocolate jus, in Wellington. Photo / @Pickleandpie_deli Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Is there a story, issue or project you’ve worked on at Viva that was particularly memorable for you, and why?

Most memorable recently was a whirlwind trip to Wellington, where I walked 32km in a couple of days to visit — and try the food at — as many restaurants, cafes and specialty stores as possible. Pounding the pavement is my favourite way to see an urban centre, it tells you so much about the rhythms and built environment and its evolution. You can read a city if you look close enough.

Just as good as the incredible food, meeting so many owner-operators was really rewarding, and these special businesses are integral to our social fabric, and warrant our support. How we spend our money and where matters, and it’s something I think about whenever I’m writing for our readers. It’s a joy to be able to tell people about the hummus kawarma at Damascus and the mohinga at Mabel’s, to head out to Island Bay for a famously good pie — and write all about it — and follow Dan Ahwa’s recommendation to visit the truly incomparable and historic Green Parrot. That’s what life’s about!

I love cities, and I love writing stories about them, and the people that live there. We’ve got so much that’s good here in Aotearoa, so it’s always nice to be reminded of that.

What can people expect from Viva Premium?

It’s a supercharged vision of Viva, designed for a new era of media consumption and online habits. Launched late last year, Viva Premium is our digital subscription platform that provides insightful, inspiring stories for our readers, and it’s really come into its own this year.

It has given us the chance to expand our offering and fine-tune our rhythm; diving deep for long reads and visually rich storytelling, providing more bite-sized reportage to cut through the noise, and sharing more opinions and insight.

I love reading Johanna Thornton’s dispatch The Dish, seeing what beauty expertise Ashleigh Cometti is sharing with readers, cool cultural happenings Madeleine Crutchley’s found, and seeing the latest advice from Jesse Mulligan on where to eat. Dan Ahwa’s fashion reportage is always so thoughtful and considered, and Annabel Dickson serves up wardrobe gems every week.

I think people can expect models like Viva Premium to become the norm, and embrace them. Paying for news isn’t just fair, it’s the future (and the past too). Think of it like a streaming service for journalism, a digital iteration of a glossy magazine from the newsstand, a platform that doesn’t need you to perform. Paywalls give audiences the chance to fund journalism, and I believe they’re integral to the commercial viability of the media ecosystem as we move forward into this atomised, algorithmic digital landscape. Selling news is nothing new, it just looks different now, and we all need to value it.

Describe your personal style. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Eclectic, erratic, emotive. I see, and use, fashion as a communication medium — whether it’s a reaction to how I’m feeling that day, as a tool for how I want to present myself in a situation that day, a cultural reference I want to channel, or transport myself backwards or forwards in time. Clothes are symbolic.

Again, what we choose to spend our money on is significant — support the things you want to exist! — and I make a point of buying from local designers (a privilege) when I can, as well as prioritising second-hand pieces. I choose things that resonate with me and that I know I’ll have for a long time, I don’t think there’s any magic equation to looking good. A capsule wardrobe is different for everyone. I always say, buy things you love and your style will come.

What are your favourite New Zealand stores or brands?

I’ve been buying things from Penny Sage consistently for years, and more recently Rachel Mills too. I have a few Papa pieces, and some things from Loclaire and Wixii.

Some favourite wardrobe items include older pieces from Karen Walker (I have a few beloved samples that never made it into production) and Zambesi.

I also make space for vintage pieces from local designers, as these are an important slice of history — the likes of Marilyn Sainty, Sister (Kate Sylvester’s first label), Virus, DNA.

What’s the most special item of clothing in your wardrobe, and why?

My leather bomber jacket. I bought it second-hand at the late, great Aotea Markets 20 years ago when I was 15 for about $20. It’s the perfect size and weight and it’s well-worn. Cropped but not tight or shrunken, the waste and cuffs hit at the perfect point, the scale of the zip is great, and the leather is sturdy but soft. It’s one of those garments that makes you feel good and secure whenever you put it on — making me feel like a teenager again but also a tough adult too — and makes every outfit look better. It’s irreplaceable (I’m marinating on a story about that, but I’ll share that with you another time).

The venison heart on the menu at Cazador. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Where’s your go-to spot for dinner and drinks with friends?

Pizza Friday usually means Francesca’s in Point Chevalier — takeaway, eaten in front of a movie. Their pizza is great, and the tiramisu is sensational.

For catching up, nothing beats Sri Penang. Or, if they’re full, which is often the case, Uncle Mann’s across the road instead. For special occasions, I like to go to Cassia or Cazador.

As far as drinks go, I don’t really imbibe alcohol anymore, so instead you’ll find me at Four Shells Kava Lounge in Victoria Park: a special spot, and a family-run business (like all these eateries) that’s a pleasure to visit.

And for coffee?

It’s not revolutionary or particularly exciting, but parking up at a cafe is part of my Saturday routine and a joy I look forward to each week. We rush too much, and I’d much rather sit and dwell than get a takeaway coffee. Having a coffee and people-watching — channelling that “third place” vibe embraced in other countries — is one of my favourite things to do.

I prefer places that don’t serve “brunch”, as there’s something about a sandwich and pastry-focused location that feels a bit simpler, calmer. My most regular Saturday haunt is Florets in Grey Lynn, always aiming for a seat in the sun at their jazzy red tables, where I break with my usual black-coffee habit and have a flat white (theirs are the best in town) with a cookie and a cheese sandwich. I also love Zeki’s on Karangahape Rd (great burek and Turkish coffee) and, further down the strip, Lebanese Grocer for coffee and baklava.

On weekdays I’ll stop at Daily Bread by the church, for coffee, fresh bread, and their friendly staff.

What’s your favourite meal to cook for company, and for yourself?

I enjoy cooking, it helps me unwind, and is one of my “love languages”. Books like Salt Fat Acid Heat and Home Cooking have also not only made me a better, more intuitive cook, but they’ve also taught me to have more grace towards myself and the work that goes into eating.

For company, my best tip is to make something that you can do well ahead of guests arriving, so you’re not flustered or stuck in the kitchen (or burning a biryani, as I have certainly done). Tagines are great for this, paired with a salad and some rice, flat bread or decadently oiled focaccia. In summer, you can’t go wrong with a really lush chicken salad and assorted made-ahead sides.

When cooking for myself and my partner, weeknights entail simple, rustic dishes; soups of the bean or green variety, pasta and curries. I’ve had spanakorizo (a Greek rice and spinach dish) on rotation a lot lately. I often make a pot of soup on a Sunday, then portion it out and freeze it for the week to make for easy dinners — paired with bread I pick up on my walk to work.

What else do you read, listen to or watch when you’re not reading Viva?

Like most of our team, I love news and the media. I don’t think you could do this job without a passion for the medium. I consume a lot of it — my diet is very much omnivorous — but less than I used to, and try to be mindful about what, how and when.

When the clock radio alarm goes off, I listen to Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report first thing, and have a quick look at The Guardian and New Zealand Herald (via their apps) to catch up on any news. Over my morning coffee I read the daily newsletters from The Spinoff and The New York Times, followed by some of the Substack newsletters I follow: Blackbird Spyplane and Amy Odell for fashion, Hung Up and I <3 Mess for pop culture, Kyle Chayka for internet news, and several others. I like the medium, and the contained nature of the app. Pocket is good too, for saving stories to read later and keep track of. And I see what Business of Fashion is reporting.

I check Instagram, but usually for only five minutes. It’s easier to put down than it used to be (thanks, Zuckerberg). I deleted Twitter nine months ago, a great decision, and don’t really look at Facebook. TikTok is scarily addictive, so I open it sparingly — with trepidation — once a fortnight or so.

When I get home from work I check the New Zealand Herald again in the evening, but only briefly, and rather than watch the news I listen to a podcast while cooking dinner (usually social commentary, current events or pop culture analysis) then settle into stream whatever my favourite show is: currently it’s season two of The Bear.

I like reading offline too, and still enjoy magazines; I buy Gentlewoman and Metro most regularly. They feel like a luxury item these days, so I keep them on the bookshelf when I’m done. I’ve also gotten back into reading books, repairing my fried brain from 2020-2021, and try to do one a month. Did you know fiction can take your mind off reality? Ground-breaking, right?

What’s your guilty-pleasure binge-watch?

Currently, I’m unapologetically gorging on And Just Like That.... I’ll watch each episode, transfixed by how it’s not only not very good at all, but such a departure in tone, characterisation and fashion from the original. I then continue the feast with para-social podcasts like Every Outfit, and reading Amy Odell’s weekly newsletter on the show. The stakes have literally never been lower.

A book (or two) you couldn’t put down?

The most page-turning reads I’ve enjoyed this year are Birnam Wood (thrilling! prescient!), The Shards, Greta & Valdin (superb social commentary, and they “live” in my neighbourhood), and How To Loiter In A Turf War (more suburb social commentary), Dilletante (juicy Vanity Fair-adjacent memoir from the heyday of print media). I’m currently reading the excellent, analytical Status & Culture: How Our Desire For Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion And Constant Change, and it’s reframing how I think about a lot of things.

On your time off, what do you like to do?