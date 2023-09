The mini skirt is a shorter-than-thou fixture. It’s been politically charged and punkish, and now it’s everything, a style that offers all the possibilities of saccharine pleats and formal A-lines, the sultry and the suit-y.

This spring, look to Melbourne-based Par Moi for a look-at-me striped version with a rosette the size of your thigh, or a candyfloss-pink iteration that’d go great with a simple T-shirt from local label Ruby. Loclaire, the made-to-order brainchild of Frances Lowe, has one in black double crepe wool that you can have shortened to the perfect length and finished with a sweetheart cut-out. Read on for these and more of our new-season favourites.