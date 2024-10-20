Viva Street Style: At Diwali Festival, Politics, Pride And Fashion Take Centre Stage

Vibrant colour, a mix of tradition and modernity and a celebration of New Zealanders from all walks of life were on full display at the annual Diwali Festival in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Since its inception in 2002, the Diwali Festival – also known as “The Festival of Lights”, is a highlight on the cultural calendar showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of the Indian diaspora.

The two-day event took place this past weekend in Aotea Square featuring traditional and contemporary music, dance, and stalls offering Indian delicacies and crafts.

Members of the Rajasthani Dance group backstage during the Diwali Festival held at Aotea Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

There to officially open the event were representatives of local iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, and BNZ CEO Dan Higgins – the bank is the Diwali Festival’s title sponsor.

Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, this year’s festival also showcased the diversity of personal style too, with a range of visitors and performers celebrating Diwali in a unique display of pride and self-expression.

“The local tangata whenua are honoured to celebrate this year’s event and this is a great celebration to be preserved in Tāmaki Makaurau,” said the iwi’s lead cultural facilitator CJ Gilbert. “We welcome space for other cultures to come into our lovely city.” This is the first time in the event’s 23 years that the local iwi has officially been part of the Diwali welcoming committee.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is welcomed to the Diwali Festival held at Aotea Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

Midway through his speech, the Prime Minister was interrupted by a group connected to Destiny's Church, with a speaker over a microphone lambasting the PM for the lack of Christian values in New Zealand. After being escorted out by police officers, the celebrations were officially honoured with a positive message from the PM citing the significant contributions the Indian community has made in New Zealand.

Part of reiterating this message is of course the politics of style. Personal identity and joyful expressions of culture were on full display as the rest of the weekend’s festivities displayed the strength of Diwali’s message – to find hope and lightness from the dark, and to celebrate the festival’s focus on inclusiveness.

There to document the unique display of style, I teamed up with award-winning New Zealand Herald photographer Dean Purcell to find the most interesting looks from opening day. From Simpson’s multi-coloured tunic and trouser set to Elvin Ram’s mix of tradition and modernity with a layered kurta over a pair of jeans, the following examples of personal style are a welcome reminder of the power of fashion to uplift and celebrate our communities.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Michelle Prasad

As part of the Taal dance troupe, Michelle’s intricate adornment and hairstyle stood out post-performance. Causally dressed in her hoodie and track pants, the approach to beauty stood out for its intricate details – from flowers embedded into her hair to her layers of Indian jewels. Waking up at 6.30am to prepare for the occasion, the dancer is joined by fellow dancers from a range of age groups including a junior group and a senior group with main stage performances throughout the weekend. “Our group is largely made up of Fijian Indians. To me, Diwali represents all parts of Indian culture.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

Desley Simpson

The Deputy Auckland mayor is always turned out for every function and occasion, and for Diwali, this dip-dyed set caught her eye. “I was driving through Mt Roskill and as soon as I saw this at one of the boutiques there, I thought ‘I have got to have this!’” No stranger to fashion, Desley’s commitment to the theme was a joyful addition to the outfits on display, complete with matching yellow ankle boots.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Jason Dhana

There to support his sister’s performance, Jason’s unique floral-patterned kurta was a standout on the day. The qualified optometrist within the Auckland City Hospital is also a trained micro-blader who owns Blade Brow bar. “I like florals, and this really spoke to me. I bought this from a store called Kaysons in New Lynn.” The boutique specialises in special occasion wear and Indian jewellery. “To me, Diwali represents lightness over darkness, and simply to celebrate the good things in life.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

Manthan Tailor

One of the lead performers from the Dance Workx troupe, Manthan cuts a domineering figure dressed as Afzal Khan, a legendary general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate in India during the 16th Century. A 2.7m-tall character, Manthan says he finds joy in the costume and storytelling.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Charmee Thakkar

Manthan’s fellow performer Charmee is dressed in silk layers known as a Nauvari saree that uses almost 9m of fabric to fashion this intricate look. “This is my first time wearing a sari like this, and it comes from the Maharashtra region. I love the opportunity to wear something special and to celebrate Diwali in a costume like this.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

Ritu Jain and Pooja Mathur

Seconds before heading on stage to perform, both Ritu and Pooja were helping each other get dressed in their elaborate embellished saris, finished with nose jewels and henna tattoos on their hands.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Matt Bailey

Fresh from performing with his school friends from Pakuranga College, Matt teams his kurta with white trousers and sneakers. “My mate Ral is a professional dancer and he really got me and our friends into it,” says Matt. “It started out in school performances and now we’re doing competitions. It’s a lot of fun.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

K Susmitha Reddy with daughter Ameya

The mother and daughter were one of many families who descended upon Aotea Square, united in their passion for culture. “This is our fifth year coming to the Diwali Festival in Auckland to celebrate and I love seeing the gathering of people, celebrating the lights festival together. I feel grateful to meet friends and family from all over India.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

Elvin Ram

What caught our eye with Elvin’s look was the effortless mix of a kurta with jeans - the perfect blend of traditional and Western wardrobe-essentials. “Diwali is a true opportunity for families to come and enjoy,” says Elvin. “It’s a celebration of our culture and heritage and what we bring to New Zealand through our communities.” Elvin purchased his kurta from one of Auckland’s leading purveyors of Indian fashion, Roop Darshan in Mt Roskill.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Michelle Matthew

Walking past in a swathe of red and orange, Michelle’s outfit stood out for its vibrancy. The design is a salwar kameez – a two-piece attire comprised of a pyjama-like trousers (salwar) and a tunic (kameez). She completes the look with jewellery and sandals.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Alice Joseph

Michelle’s mother Alice also dons a similar shaped set. “Diwali is for everyone to come together and enjoy. It’s a very festive time and a great opportunity for loved ones to connect and celebrate.” Creating a beautiful draping effect, her navy tie-dye trousers work well together with the gold tunic top.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Alina Korah, Sienna Takayama (centre), and Zali Stewart

The friends in attendance with one of their parents wore complementary looks that combined their personal style with Indian elements. “It’s a great opportunity for them to come and see Diwali”, explained one of their parents. “I’m Indian, and Diwali is a huge deal for us. It’s a framework of diversity and culture that unites our people. It’s an extremely inclusive celebration and to be here with the next generation is very important for us.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

Aryan Dawar

The 16-year-old assumes the role of a legendary historical figure complete with an elaborate crown and detailed make-up.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in the intersections of style, luxury, art and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience and is a co-author and co-curator of the book and exhibition Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

