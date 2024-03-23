Viva Street Style: At Polyfest 2024, An Array Of Intricate Costumes Tell The Stories Of Pride & Joy

The Manukau Sports Bowl played host to the biggest Pacific dance festival in the world.

Polyfest has wrapped up for another year and the four-day festival which took place from Wednesday to Saturday this week, saw a record number of performances with over 8000 students performing on a festival stage from 69 schools this week.

For many Auckland secondary school kids, preparing for Polyfest has become a rite of passage; an opportunity to learn the music and dance of their cultures, and to share this as a form of dialogue between generations.

This year, the festival celebrates 49 years, and while it has evolved throughout the decades, one constant is the potent sense of pride found in the array of costumes on display. From vibrant colour to the use of traditional materials, the head-turning representation of culture is always a highlight.

Spanning six stages, performing traditional items from the following cultures — Cook Islands, Māori, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, the event also includes a Diversity stage that highlights a range of performers from cultural groups including Fijian, Tokelau, Chinese, Korean and Indian.

Several of the performers I spoke to on the day shared mixed emotions; some only mere minutes before walking onto the stage to perform to family, friends and judges. The overall mood was one combined with nervousness and pride.

For others, the opportunity to share their language and culture with fellow classmates in their groups who aren’t from that culture, provided another reason why this festival is an essential part of our cultural calendar each year.

There to document some of our favourite looks, award-winning New Zealand Herald photographer Dean Purcell captures each student as part of our new look Viva Street Style series.

Samoan performer Paul Maka. Photo / Dean Purcell

Paul Maka, Auckland Grammar Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The manaia is the key male dancer of a group and for Auckland Boys student Paul Maka, the honour is bestowed on him for the school’s Samoan group. “I feel privileged and honoured to represent my culture and to do the honours of being a manaia.” The headpiece is known as a tuiga, a ceremonial headdress worn only by certain members of families with rank and status. Paul’s tuiga is adorned with hibiscus flowers, dyed chicken feathers and mother-of-pearl shells. His fine mat also features red chicken feathers and a sash made from tapa cloth.

Salote Tuimana from One Tree Hill College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Salote Tuimana, One Tree Hill College

The year 11 student’s kiekie is essentially an ornamental girdle worn around the waist. This one features an array of frangipani flowers while her red kukui seed necklace is another unique accessory. “I’m feeling a bit nervous” she says as she is about to head onto the stage “but this is a great opportunity for me to perform with my friends to share the importance of our culture.

Maori performers Taipua Kipa and Delta Johns from Waitakere College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Taipua Kipa and Delta Johns, Waitākere College

With eight minutes to go before heading out on stage, leaders Taipua Kipa and Delta Johns share a fierce pukana moment dressed in their finery of feathers and harakeke. Their adornments of Pounamu offers them strength and protection while performing on stage.

Tongan performer Anglicani Taumoefolau from Papatoetoe High School. Photo / Dean Purcell

Angelicani Taumoefolau, Papatoetoe High School

The year 11 student is one of the youngest performers for the school’s Tongan group, wearing its vibrant yellow costume featuring a fine mat and a kiekie or strand of tea leaves lathered with coconut oil. Her graceful arm movements are synonymous with the Tongan dance known as the tauʻolunga which is performed in a line up with other female dancers. The long headpiece is known as the Teki which emphasizes the subtle head twitches which is an important part of the choreography of a tauʻolunga, to highlight the dancer’s expertise. “I’m really excited to celebrate my Tongan heritage today.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Niuean performer Katrina Lali Nelisi from Papatoetoe High School. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Katrina Lali Nelisi, Papatoetoe High

A burgundy dress is accessorised with a Hibiscus flower, a necklace made up of yellow pupu shells — small yellow or reddish-brown snail shells found under rocks or leaves. Katrina is a year 13 student and her performance was a chance to celebrate her culture with friends in her last year at high school. “It was very emotional. Seeing my friends and family in the crowd meant a lot to me - to see them come and watch me perform is a memory I will cherish. I love my group so much, and I am so grateful my final year at Polyfest was spent with them.”

Tongan performer Masi Hausia from One Tree Hill. Photo / Dean Purcell

Masi Hausia, One Tree Hill College

A blue shirt and tupenu (wrap skirt or lava lava) is layered with a fine mat and bound with kafa or rope made form coconut husk fibre. Masi’s necklace is known as a kahoa hailala and features a mix of miniature red flowers and a collection of Pāua shells. “I’m feeling proud and confident in my costume and makes me honored to represent my ancestors.”

Cook Island performers Ojan Sa’u and Benine Vavia from Waitakere College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ojan Sa’u and Benine Vavia, Waitākere College

Fabric and Rauti (tea leaves) are the focus of these two costumes from Ojan (year 12) and Benine (year 11). “It was nerve-wracking” says Benine “but thankfully we pulled through. Our team aren’t all Cook Islander’s, so it made me feel good to see how my culture is being embraced by other nationalities. It made me want to perform better.”

Tongan performer Jana Taakitao from Bardene Collage. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jana Taakitao, Baradene College

The leader of the Tongan group wears an embellished black tapa cloth dress known as teunga kakala adorned with shells and leaves. As the leader and one of the primary dancers of the tauʻolunga, Jana is a pivotal part in the dynamics of a group performance. The large connch shell choker necklace is a common feature for a traditional Tongan dance costume such as this one.

Samoan performer Jacob Toa from St Peters College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jacob Toa, St. Peter’s College

“I’m looking forward to the energy and the vibe from the audience along with performing with my group.” Stopping for a photo as he is about to head out on stage, Jacob wears a simple white lavalava featuring a print of a St. Peter’s emblem, with a layer of tapa cloth at the waist. Around his neck is a traditional necklace made from pandanus seeds known as an ula fala; and around his head is a headpiece or a pale, festooned with mirrors that reflect the sun, metallic beads and pearls. The St. Peter’s costume won third equal for best costume alongside Sacred Heart College.

Junior Vailea from Wesley College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Junior Vailea, Wesley College

The Ta’ovala mat around Junior’s waist is wrapped with rope made from coconut husk fibre. On the mat, the emblem of the Royal Crown of Tonga is repeated. What I love about Polyfest is seeing how the students incorporate their school uniforms with their costumes, for a look that is uniquely individual.

More expressions of style

A sense of self is what matters the most when it comes to how these people get dressed everyday.

New Zealand Has Its Own Style Identity. But What, Exactly, Is It? What does New Zealand fashion look like now? Jessica Beresford canvasses Aotearoa’s diverse fashion landscape for an answer.

Viva Street Style: At Pasifika Festival 2024, Patriotism, Colour & Pride Made An Impact. At one of the biggest Pacific events on the calendar, fashion director Dan Ahwa teams up with The New Zealand Herald’s award-winning photographer Dean Purcell to capture a diverse and colourful array of personal style.

The Sari & Sisterhood. Lincoln Tan highlights the rich history of the sari.

CEO Style: How Some Of New Zealand’s Most Fashionable Executives Dress For Work. Dan Ahwa talks to five of New Zealand’s leading CEOs about how they maximise fashion to communicate their identity and values in the workplace.

NZ Fashion Week 2023: The Best Street Style From Outside The Shows. Beyond the clothes on the runway, Fashion Week is also a time for social appraisal, with taste and relevance under a microscope, and guests using fashion as a form of communication.



