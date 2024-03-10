Viva Street Style: At Pasifika Festival 2024, Patriotism, Colour And Pride Made An Impact

At one of the biggest Pacific events on the calendar, fashion director Dan Ahwa teams up with The New Zealand Herald’s award-winning photographer Dean Purcell to capture a diverse and colourful array of personal style.

This past weekend saw the return of the annual Auckland Pasifika Festival, held once again at Western Springs Park.

As the largest population of Pasifika people in the world, Tāmaki Makaurau’s rich Polynesian history continued to make its presence felt at the two-day event filled with cultural performances across the festival’s eight villages, along with music, food, handicraft stalls and much more.

Also on display was an assortment of fashion; personal style that showcases our unique perspectives and place in the world. There was streetwear that collided with political statements and traditional motifs to patriotic flags fashioned into skirts, paying homage to their Island roots.

While there were plenty of Island costumes on display at each respective village as performers entertained visitors with traditional song and dance, much of these elements also seeped into what the public chose to wear on the day. Showcasing their pride and heritage, we survey some of the most stylish people at this year’s main event.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Mata Paretoa

Wearing a contemporary tunic dress fashioned from a pareu/sarong, Mata travelled from Waiheke Island with partner Neil for the day. She completed her look with a ‘ei katu (floral crown) a staple part of a traditional look from the Cook Islands. The blue of the dress and the length of it stood out amongst the crowd, along with the flower crown which framed her smiling face beautifully.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Riqi Harawera

There at the Aotearoa village, Riqi was preparing for his performance on stage. The Hawke’s Bay resident is wearing a “colonially-inspired” garment around the waist, black top and a bucket hat featuring the Tino Rangitiratanga Flag. What drew me to Riqi’s ensemble is it is made up entirely of the colours of the flag, which signals a sense of pride in his identity, which was conveyed on stage during his performance.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Lorna Lytang

Colour stood out for Dean and I, and Lorna’s yellow two-piece was an easy choice for our pick of our favourite looks at Pasifika. There as part of a Tahitian dance troupe, Ahuuranui Ori Tahiti based in Onehunga, Lorna’s ensemble is adorned beautifully with a traditional conch shell necklace.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Tiare Kora

In the Cook Island village, Tiare’s red and white floral dress stood out for its vibrancy, created by her cousin in the Cook Islands from a brand called Moana Liza Essentials. Her family has been at Pasifika since 2012 running a stall for their black pearl business Kora Pearls. Her mother Nance (left) and brother Kora (right) also help with the stall.

Photo / Dean Purcell

Valentin Chirco

Here on a year-long working visa, the French-born traveller has immersed himself in New Zealand culture so much so, he's invested in some local fashion including a classic bucket hat and T-shirt with Kōwhaiwhai motifs — and classic jandals. He's flanked by Tekay (left) and Wei (right).

Photo / Dean Purcell

Urlin Mulitalo

On holiday to visit friends and family from Samoa, Urlin’s mix of contemporary fashion with traditional elements stood out - including a patterned handbag she only bought the day before Pasifika started. A vintage dress and a red hibiscus flower complete the look while strolling around the Samoa village with cousin Blessing (left) and brother Gideon (right).

Photo / Dean Purcell

Kili Tamua

At the Tuvalu and Fiji villages, the Wellington transplant hasn’t been to Pasifika in 13 years. Kili’s floaty jacket is from Pacific business Panikeke and his green tote bag is from Vietnam. Surrounding him are two kaumatua from Tuvalu — James (left) and Peter (right).

Photo / Dean Purcell

Levi Hunt

With parents Aroha (right) and Johnny (left), Levi’s Cook Island shirt stood out with its bright patterns, along with a patriotic wrap fashioned from the Cook Island flag.

