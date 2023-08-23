Style Liaisons With Blogger Meagan Kerr

The 39-year-old writer and influencer Meagan Kerr has garnered a tight-knit community through her passion for reporting on plus-size style and “life as a fat chick”.

“I started blogging specifically about plus-size fashion for two main reasons — the first is that I really enjoy fashion as a means of self-expression, and the second is that I have been fat all of my adult life and found the existing dedicated independent plus-size fashion media in New Zealand was extremely limited.”

Through her honest perspective, Meagan’s blog, This Is Meagan Kerr, has gained a loyal fanbase since its launch in 2012 and has become a sanctuary for women who find joy in the world of fashion but are underrepresented by the wider industry.

With a penchant for easy dresses and beautiful knitwear, we’re inspired by Meagan’s approach to identity and style.

Describe your personal style.

Easy, comfortable and confident. I dress a lot like my teenage self wished she could have dressed — at the moment that’s flowy dresses and skirts with tights and boots. I gravitate towards autumnal tones, stripes, neutral-toned prints and lots of black. In terms of styling, I like to keep things simple. I don’t wear a lot of jewellery or other accessories, and I typically don’t wear makeup — fresh glowy skin is my go-to.

What is your earliest fashion memory?

Growing up I was obsessed with a red skirt with a blue-and-white design around the hem, and it swished when I moved. It used to be my mum’s but had long been relegated to our “dress up box” — I don’t know that I wore it for dressing up so much as for every day. I remember that it made me feel really awesome when I wore it, and that’s still what I aim for now when I get dressed — to feel great in whatever I’m wearing.

Where do you look for fashion inspiration and what or who influences your fashion sense? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A lot of my inspiration comes from how clothes make me feel. Sometimes, it’s clothes that make me feel strong and powerful. Others, well let’s just say that in my ideal world, I’d love to be nestled in blankets and cosy fabrics 24/7 (I mean, who wouldn’t?), and be as comfy as I am when I’m in my PJs, so I want to feel like that in my clothes too.

What, in your opinion, makes style?

I think our style is an expression of who we are. Our personality, our mood, and what we want to say to the world.

What design details do you look for when shopping for fashion?

I primarily look for things that fit my body well — I’m a different size on top to what I am on the bottom, and my bust, waist and hip measurements don’t fit neatly into one size on most size charts. I also have lipoedema, a chronic condition that affects the fat and connective tissue in your body, so some parts of my body like my upper arms and my thighs, I need to pay closer attention to how clothing will fit there. Finding styles that fit my particular body shape in the way I want them to is my priority, and sometimes this means trying on a variety of sizes to get the particular fit I want. If I’m shopping online, having a really good size chart is essential, and bonus points if you include other measurements on top of bust-waist-hip.

What piece have you inherited that’s particularly special to you?

Before she passed away, my grandma gave me her eternity ring. When I wear it, it makes me feel like I’m carrying my tīpuna with me, so I always make sure I’m wearing it on occasions when I’m feeling nervous and need to feel their comforting presence (like a job interview) or an important occasion I wish they could be there for.

What’s one of the most cherished things in your wardrobe?

It’s funny that you ask this because my wardrobe has just been through a big season of change and that’s meant letting go of some of my most treasured items of clothing because they no longer fit. One of the most cherished things in my wardrobe was a dress from Australian brand Made590, it was tobacco-coloured and had a great charm print designed by artist Kirbee Lawler. I felt like a million bucks every time I wore that dress! But unfortunately, it no longer fit me, so I’ve just this week sent it off to its new home, and now I live in hope that I will be able to find another one in my size that’s tucked away in the back of someone else’s closet.

What do you wear when you want to feel your best?

Underwear that fits well. Regardless of what you wear on the outside, it’s hard to feel your best when your bra band is digging in or your knickers are riding up. A great outfit starts with a good foundation.

How, if at all, has your relationship with fashion changed as you have grown older?

I’ve been fat for my whole adult life, and even from the time I was a teenager, there weren’t a lot of options in my size — you basically had to wear what fit you. Late in my 20s, a lot more options became available and I think I felt a bit overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choice. I wore a lot of things that, in hindsight weren’t really me. Now that I’m nearing 40, I know my style a bit better, and what I want my clothes to say about me, I’m a lot more intentional in the clothing I buy.

What songs are a must-listen when you are getting ready to go out (day or night)?

My partner is a music photographer and all of our music at home is on vinyl, so it’s never listening to one song or a playlist that includes multiple artists — you have to commit to an album. I have varied taste in music but a few of my favourites that I listen to a lot are Tracy Chapman, Joan Armatrading (both favourites from my childhood), My Chemical Romance, Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift and Tami Neilson. Not so much getting ready to go out music — more like things to sing along to while I’m cooking dinner for a night in or doing something else around the house.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

Just because it’s ‘in style’ doesn’t mean that it’s ‘my style’. I don’t try to keep up with trends — I try to stay true to myself and my style.

Meagan’s wish list

I love the cute print on this piece — Kirbee Lawler’s designs are always so lovely. I know it’s something that I would wear a lot — aside from the great print, the top itself is a classic style.

I’ve been lucky enough to own two Noelle dresses in the past, and it’s one of my favourite dress styles. One of my favourite things about having Sloan pieces made is that you get to choose the colour and fabric, so at the moment I’m trying to decide between the paprika linen, the zinnia gingham linen or the snapdragon double cotton.

I’m a big fan of a Mary Jane and have been on the hunt for a shoe like this for ages. I love the chunky heel — I’m not usually a heels wearer but this might make me change my tune.

Nothing beats a floaty black fabric, and Lost and Led Astray always does layering pieces so well. I can already think of at least five things in my wardrobe that I’d wear layered under this.