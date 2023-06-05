Style Liaisons With Sully’s Founder Hannah Sullivan

Hannah Sullivan has enjoyed the freedom to dress however she pleases since a young age. She grew up without a school uniform. Some would say the art of dressing comes from playfulness and, sometimes, from the nostalgia of childhood.

With youthful optimism, Hannah opened her namesake store Sully’s on Pōneke’s infamous Ghuznee St one year ago.

The delightful little blue shop boasts big character and holds ethics, sustainability and craftsmanship close to heart, and has gone from strength to strength.

Unique and highly accredited international brands adorn its rails. The shop showcases designers with a sense of flair and difference, but also pieces that can be worn daily.

NYC’s Collina Strada, a favourite of American stylist Karla Welch and her clients, such as Lorde; Danish label Birrot; Melbourne-based brand Permanent Vacation; and more fill the shop that Hannah has built.

Local selections are also on display. You’ll find handcrafted jewellery by Zoe McBride and, most recently, the latest launch from Tāmaki-based designer Benjamin Alexander.

“When I buy for Sully’s, it’s normally things that I like and want to wear but, of course, thinking about people that aren’t just me as well,” says Hannah. “It feels like a big wardrobe sometimes. There’s something fun and bold and something that you can wear every single day if you wanted to.”

Describe your personal style.

I think my style is classic, relaxed and chill. Quite casual but with some playful elements.

What is your earliest fashion memory?

I’m an only child, so growing up I really had to entertain myself [laughs]. I remember, maybe when I was 7 or 8 or something, and I use to grab my step mum’s shoes and hats and walk about like a grown-up singing and being random. It was fun, I like to dress up.

Where do you look for fashion inspiration and what or who influences your fashion sense?

I feel like I constantly see great things popping up from young designers all over the world. They just seem so fearless and push people to be who they are and want to be, which is inspiring. Sometimes it’s not really a certain style that influences me but people who are truly authentic to themselves.

What, in your opinion, makes style?

I think it’s people’s personalities that make style. Who you are, who you want to be. It really is a sense of self-expression.

Who are your favourite designers?

At the moment, I’m really into J.Kim, they’re very fun with amazing cut-out designs on their garments.

Simone Rocha is so playful and romantic. In another life, I would love to wear all her things.

Chopava Lowena is really cool. They do some out-the-gate stuff but their creativity is amazing. Their skirts are iconic.

What do you look for in a garment or brand when buying for Sully’s?

I look for the fit of things but also the story they have to tell — where the fabric is from, who has made the item. It has to be wearable and fun. I like to work with brands that are a bit smaller and that care about what they are putting out there to the world.

It gets a bit crazy and, at the end of the day, it’s a business that has to survive, but that doesn’t mean I need to buy cheap-cheap stuff or that everyone else has to just make money. I want all my customers to walk out knowing they have bought a special piece that they can treasure forever.

Who do you buy for when importing for Sully’s?

The Sully’s customer is someone that wants something exciting and special to them, something that they can have in their wardrobe forever. Someone who appreciates craftsmanship and the stories behind each brand.

What was your most recent fashion purchase? And what do you love about it?

This isn’t a surprise, it’s the Zip down shirt from COA NYC (from Sully’s, of course). It fits perfectly with how I’m feeling right now and I love the crunchy silk fabric. I also love that it’s designed and made in NYC by women.

Dream fashion collaboration?

This is hard! Oh my God, there are so many! I actually think Cawley and Simone Rocha would be sweet and cool. I love both of their things so much.

What piece have you inherited that’s particularly special to you?

I haven’t actually inherited any form of clothing, but I do wear rings daily that were passed down from my dad. I won’t go a day without wearing them.

Hannah wears a dress (under jumper) by Elliss, founded by Central Saint Martin’s graduate and London-based designer Elliss Solomon, now available at Sully’s. Photo / Supplied

What do you wear when you want to feel your best?

I think wearing something that reflects me is when I feel my best. A long full skirt, a fun shirt, and my new Birrot coat.

How, if at all, has your relationship with fashion changed this year?

For me, it’s changed a lot. Since opening last year I feel like I’m so in line with Sully’s and with the ethos and energy that it has. Also, I’m having my first child in a few months, so I’m thinking a lot about what’s comfortable but still in line with who I am.

What songs are a must-listen when you are getting ready to go out (day or night)?

I’m into Yaeji, Kelela, and Brent Faiyaz at the moment, anything from them is always nice, chill, and uplifting. Also, I’m very late to the Beyonce party, but her latest album is fun.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

To not take myself too seriously. Be yourself! It’s the best.

Where else do you love to shop in Pōneke?

There are a few stores that are close to Sully’s that I shop at the most I would say (I’m bad at online shopping). There’s Kaukau, a beautiful store carrying special pieces by local makers. Underlena, which has THE BEST intimates; I love Maxine’s showroom. And then Coffee Outdoors, which is a great outdoors store but a new-age one; they have so many fun things in there for all adventures in life.

Hannah’s wishlist

Maison Margiela shoes, approx. $1720, from Farfetch. I want some Tabi Mary Janes! A real forever shoe, I reckon.

Seb Brown recycled sterling silver ring $880 and recycled 9ct yellow gold ring $1550. A Seb Brown ring. I would have any of them if I had lots of money.

Baserange top, $325, from Sully’s. I’m keen to add in this one.