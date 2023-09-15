Spring is in the air and on the shop floor too, with more local brands dropping their new-season wares. And with many retailers spring cleaning and making room for new stock, there are archive sales to enjoy and other good happenings this weekend.

New in

A bubbly new collection from Bronwyn

Designer Sarah Street has just released the fifth collection for her footwear brand Bronwyn, continuing to build upon the perspective she established the business on: modern shapes, practical heights, clever proportions. Added to the neutrals that Street does so well, there’s a surprise in the mix this season: an electric pink ombre print that calls to mind sunsets and fruity cocktails. “They will have you standing out from the crowd,” says Viva fashion assistant Annabel Dickson after a viewing. “The fresh range of sandals has my mind set on warmer days immediately.”

The collection was first revealed at the Viva Next Gen show at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, paired very nicely with the designs by Nicole Hadfield for her label Oosterom, and the first delivery is available at Bronwyn’s recently opened retail space, and online, now.

And call me a regressionista, but I’m really digging the chunky platforms which have a cushiony look — not the only time we’ve seen it this season actually. More of these bubble styles are arriving in the second drop later this month, including some rather cool clogs, which suggest that trend isn’t going anywhere. 95a Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Ruby’s new collection ‘Spaces’.

Ruby releases its spring drop

Always delivering on cheer and optimism, Ruby’s new range, ‘Spaces’, is exactly that, aiming “to bring lightness back to your core rotation”. So, what does that look like in practice? Popular garments recut in spring fabrics — a testament to all the work their design team has put in to fit in recent seasons — and jolts of colour like cobalt and tangerine that should shake any stupor. The new pieces are arriving weekly from now. Coming soon and making a good case for a dress-over-pants look that’s not a tunic, though that’s always great too, this mini dress has a theatrical sash and the matching trousers (both are made from stretch suiting) look like they’d be great with anything.

Merchant’s Farley sandal.

And more new footwear, this time from Merchant

To put a spring quite literally in your step, the new season brings fancy footwear to welcome in longer days and warmer temperatures. There’s a range of great sandals to add to a spring/summer wardrobe, including the Farley sandal from Merchant 1948′s new collection. With its chunky soled platform and custom hardware, it’s the type of utilitarian style sandal that works for various dress codes; perfect with a relaxed suit for the office and just the right amount of attitude to pair with a floating party dress for those impending soirees.

Misma Anaru organiser (Raumati).

A tidy offering from Misma Anaru

If your workspace is in desperate need of some organisation, keep it chic with a Misma Anaru organiser, an excellent solution for storing stationery and beauty products; or you could even get creative and use it as a vase for those fresh spring blooms. Available from Penny Sage, this handmade glazed vessel, Misma Anaru organiser (Raumati), measures 11cm x 17.5cm x 4.7cm and is in limited quantities, so be quick. 6A Kirk St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

What’s happening

Babelogue to be online-only

Purveyor of very well-selected, sought-after vintage homeware, Babelogue will now be selling its sophisticated wares online only, announcing the closure of its beautiful apartment-style showroom. Get one last look at this beautiful space this weekend, September 15 and 16, and September 22 and 23 too. 14 East St (upstairs), Auckland City, Auckland.

Here’s another nice reason to stop by Karangahape Rd this weekend: head into Celestial Corner in St Kevins Arcade to see the wares (and a very cool window) from emerging label Sleeping Profit. 183 Karangahape Rd, Auckland City, Auckland.

Solstice by Commercial Bay.

Commercial Bay is hosting a runway event

The momentum of inspiring runway shows and spring fashion continues, with the retail precinct set to host its own happening on the night of September 23. Solstice by Commercial Bay promises a “spectacular night of fashion and music” with a 26-metre runway, with some of Aotearoa’s best models showcasing looks from a high-calibre roster of local and international brands like Wynn Hamlyn, Kate Sylvester and Tommy Hilfiger. Viva is giving away two VIP prize packages for readers (and lucky friends) to attend the show in style.

The Kiri Nathan show at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria. Photo / Getty Images

Kiri Nathan kicks off a charity auction

One of the most impactful moments from Kiri Nathan’s moving show, the Tūmanako Panekoti (skirt of hope) — spray painted on the runway by graf artist MrG — is being auctioned off for charity. The winner will become custodian of this sure-to-be-historic canvas garment and also receive a signed A2 print of the moment by Damien Nikora, and all profits go to youth charity Manaaki i te tangata o Ngati Whakatere Manaki i te tangata.

On sale

A truly good archive event

Kirikiriroa fashion retailer True Store is having an archive sale. On until Saturday, September 16, with discounts continuing online on Sunday, September 17, and there are bargains to be had from some great brands. You’ll find Bassike and Caitlin Crisp pieces for under $50, Benjamin Alexander and Assembly Label for under $150, and more stylish steals. 71 London St, Hamilton.

Nature Baby is having a sale

In the market for some clothing for the little ones in your life? You’ll be glad to know Nature Baby is holding a Little Market sale event, September 13 to 17, with prices from $10 (small indeed). 28 Ethel St, Morningside, Auckland.

