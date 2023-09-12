WIN: Front Row Tickets To The Solstice By Commercial Bay Runway Show

Solstice by Commercial Bay promises a “spectacular night of fashion and music” with a 26-metre runway, with some of Aotearoa’s best models showcasing looks from the precinct’s high-calibre roster of brands — including local designers Wynn Hamlyn, Kate Sylvester, Twenty-seven Names and I Love Ugly, as well as international labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade and R.M. Williams — a performance by Broods, and installations throughout the centre. Ticketholders also go in the draw to win prizes on the night, and Viva is giving you the chance to attend this hot-property event.