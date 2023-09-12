WIN: Front Row Tickets To The Solstice By Commercial Bay Runway Show

From runway to retail, enjoy a VIP experience at this fabulous fashion event.
The momentum of inspiring runway shows and spring fashion continues, with Commercial Bay set to host its own happening on the night of September 23.
Solstice by Commercial Bay promises a “spectacular night of fashion and music” with a 26-metre runway, with some of Aotearoa’s best models showcasing looks from the precinct’s high-calibre roster of brands — including local designers Wynn Hamlyn, Kate Sylvester, Twenty-seven Names and I Love Ugly, as well as international labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade and R.M. Williams — a performance by Broods, and installations throughout the centre. Ticketholders also go in the draw to win prizes on the night, and Viva is giving you the chance to attend this hot-property event.
We’re giving away two VIP prize packages for readers (and lucky friends) to attend the show in style.
Two winners will each receive:
- 1 double pass to the show, with front-row seats and goodie bags.
- Entry to the after-party at Ghost Donkey.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes Tuesday September 19 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.