Whether you’re nesting at home or stepping out, spring shopping offers plenty of fresh ideas — consult our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world. Today we’re sharing some new drops for spring, a range of store openings, designer sales, and an initiative to promote pre-loved fashion.

New in

Richard Beauchamp Espresso Stacker mugs. Photo / Supplied

A fresh crop of ceramics at Kaukau

New for August at the Te Whanganui-a-Tara retailer are ceramics by local makers, Richard Beauchamp (pictured), Kirsten Dryburgh and Thea Ceramics’ Esther MacDonald. These likely won’t hang around long, given Kaukau is a destination for elevated, design-led objects and these ceramicists have devoted followings. 30 Ghuznee Street, Te Aro, Wellington.

Mi Piaci spring/summer 2023 campaign. Photo / Supplied

New season Mi Piaci is out now

If you’re after some new shoes, hot foot it to Mi Piaci, where you’ll find the brand’s new-season collection arriving in stores from today. A bright and breezy offering that inspires visions of warmer temperatures and simpler outfits (both not far off, hopefully) the range is a good starting point.

An early standout is the Tamara sandal (pictured), a strappy toe-thong slide that would look great with trousers and a sweater as we transition to spring — and even better with a flirty little dress for a late-1990s vibe come summer, or to counterbalance a pair of Bermuda shorts.

Fresh Ferm Living pieces now at Slow Store

Just in time to alleviate that stale, midwinter feeling that can permeate the home, Slow Store has a new collection from cool Copenhagen brand Ferm Living, with everything from pots and pendant lights to mirrors and glassware — including these rather lovely Ripple Bowls.

What’s happening

The Shelter sets up shop in Dunedin

A new addition to the city’s retail offering — and, with brands that include Rick Owens DRKSHDW and Taylor, one well-suited to its tastes — The Shelter launched its latest store last week. 41 Filleul St, Dunedin.

Bronwyn pop-up in Ponsonby. Photo / Supplied

Bronwyn is popping-up in Ponsonby

Nothing beats trying on shoes, and it really is essential to securing the right fit for such an important investment. So we’re glad to see local footwear brand Bronwyn returning to a brick-and-mortar space (following a successful shared pop-up earlier this year) with the opening of a temporary store in Ponsonby. It will house designer Sarah Street’s winter collection, as well as discounted past-season styles, and is open until February. 95a Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Superette's Morrow St store. Photo / Supplied

Superette re-opens in Newmarket Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A long-time fixture of Newmarket’s retail landscape, Superette was a core part of Nuffield St’s trendy, fashion-led assortment of tenants when that retail precinct launched, opening in 2005. Since then, it’s become a destination in the neighbourhood, and around the country, most recently upgrading its boutique to a bigger shop space around the corner on Morrow St — with neighbours that include fellow local businesses Daily Bread (inside Superette’s new space), Stephen Marr and French Country Collections — following flood damage of its previous space.

The new digs will house the aspirational, contemporary brands that have garnered Superette a dedicated following, like Camilla & Marc, Bassike and Bec & Bridge, as well as new additions including Anna Quan and Dinosaur Design. 8/10 Morrow St, Newmarket, Auckland.

On sale

Wixii expands its sale offering

New items have been added to its seasonal discounting, and with up to 50 per cent off, it’s worth a look (even if you already have).

Penny Sage McQueen Jeans. Photo / Supplied

Penny Sage launches its seasonal sale

Winter sales continue, with Penny Sage the latest New Zealand brand to unveil its seasonal discounting — a great opportunity to pick up some of the label’s well-made (locally) and very lovely pieces for a cheaper price.