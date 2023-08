Are you going to use an umbrella every day through winter? Probably. Committedly in spring? Likely. Sporadically in summer? Potentially.

All of this is to say we’re looking to Carrie Bradshaw and Seema Patel’s wet-weather playbook: a bright, joyous dose of waterproofing.

Try a light, easy-grip, hot-pink Coupe from stalwart brand Blunt, or opt for Rifle Paper Co’s offering in “garden party” florals. For Burberry devotees, the brand’s fetching chevron-check, with gold hardware and a wooden handle, will also see you through those mercurial showers.

