Take To The Slopes With These 13 Sleek Snow Jackets

If you’re looking to hit the slopes this season, why not do it in style? From black diamond runs to the chalet bar, these ski jackets are the perfect way to stand out from the crowd.

We’re impressed by the array of unusual colour combinations and prints, and there are also classic options if you prefer, from houndstooth checks to gingham.

If it’s an investment item you’re after, consider luxury stalwart Moncler, known for its brilliant selection of snow gear options, including a high-shine jacket with contrasting collar detail.

Local brand Huffer delivers its iconic ‘Huffer Puffer’ in a sleek and fully waterproof option, featuring a three-layer PU-coated waterproof fabrication with tricot backing. Translation? A highly designed garment with technical properties built to last.

Ski jackets compiled by Annabel Dickson.