12 Cosy Bathrobes That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Staying At A Luxury Hotel

For some of us, the ultimate goal this winter is to stay home enveloped by a bathrobe surrounded by our favourite snacks.

Like any winter wardrobe essential, a bathrobe is one example of a garment that deserves so much more recognition than it actually receives. Often it’s the first thing we grab for when we wake up; at the end of a long day, when we’re bone tired, undressing the uniforms of our daytime lives for an ensemble far more personal.

Quality is key when investing in a decent bathrobe that’s warm, comfortable and allows your body temperature to acclimatise — whether at the start of the day or at the end.

Popular towelling experts Baina are preparing to release a line of bathrobes this Thursday to support their collection of towels, bath sheets and face cloths, and you can’t look past the various options available from reliable linen and bedding retailers such as Wallace Cotton and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

When considering a bathrobe purchase, invest in one that’s breathable (avoid fleece) and has a decent weight to cosy up in.

A cashmere robe might feel decadent, but then there’s something special about slipping into one. Available in equally chic colours of grey and ecru.

A groovy print is a surefire way to offer up some feel-good vibes, and a Marimekko design, with its famous poppy pattern, is a whimsical option to consider on a dreary day. Made from cotton terry, this cosy number also features side seam pockets and a detachable belt.

A luxurious weight, water absorbency and 100 per cent cotton zero twist technology make this classic navy option an ideal investment robe.

For a robe that evokes a cosy hotel-quality texture, this classic white option is an ideal option, with its textural waffle weave. A unisex fit with patch pockets, another great design feature is its generous Raglan sleeves.

A set of Tekla pyjamas is the ultimate luxury, but with an added layer of one of its cossetting robes, you'll be taking the term 'treat yourself' to an entirely new level.

A pure-cotton jersey with a heavyweight feel, this robe features a brushed inner that is soft against the skin — an elegant option when you’re after a robe without too much bulk.

A shawl collar, deep pockets and a soothing green make this robe a standout.

Of course, this Missoni number is on the more luxurious side, but there’s a reason why this long-lasting cotton terry velour robe is popular. Featuring the Italian brand’s distinctive chevron print, this plush robe comes with a generous hood.

The New Zealand-made sleepwear brand has made a gradual impact on the local market, and this languid blend of viscose and Tencel offers a lightweight and luxurious feel.

Like an opera coat version of a bathrobe, this mid-weight abstract jacquard terry option comes with a wide collar that seamlessly opens out into a generous hood.

Another investment robe is this cashmere-blend option featuring a waffle knit stitch, made from 30 per cent Oeko-Tex, traceable cashmere and 70 per cent wool.

Available in a range of harmonious colours, these soft, knitted robes offer up comfort and are made of lightweight cotton fabric.