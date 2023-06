Sunglasses provide shade as much as they act as a sort of armour — a barrier between you and the outside world when you’re outside.

For those looking for both of these features but are in the habit of scratching, sitting on, or leaving a pair forgotten at the brunch table, there’s sense in buying some frames at a more affordable price point.

Enter these designs, from a slim tortoiseshell pair from Le Specs, to Kate Sylvester aviators in “sage crystal”, and a golden-tinted, cobalt-rimmed iteration reminiscent of a crisp sunset.

.

Sunglasses compiled by Annabel Dickson.