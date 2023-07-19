Update Your Office Look With These 25 Great Skirts

A parade of professional-looking skirts has arrived in stores for the cooler months.

There’s a variety, of course. Structured, maxi, tailored, A-line, full-circle — you get the drift; there will forever be a diverse mix of styles every season that appeals to individual tastes, but the focus here is on a smart, polished skirt that easily segues between daytime to evening with ease.

Interestingly, we’ve seen a renaissance of maxi skirts too, leaning into that concept of the hemline index, a theory that suggests that hemlines rise or fall along with stock prices. In a time of economic downturn, the theory sticks.

But hey, it’s just a skirt. Here are 25 smart skirts that fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has cleverly collated, helping you make an easy decision of what to shop and invest in right now.

Our quick pro tip for styling? Try a voluminous knit that will provide a surprisingly contemporary silhouette and a great contrast to a longline skirt. Annabel also recommends a sheer stocking as a “brilliant styling hack to wear under a kitten heel or mule.”

Skirts compiled by Annabel Dickson.