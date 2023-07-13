Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Retail spending reinforces expectations for economic downturn, says Westpac

Alka Prasad
By
4 mins to read
Stats NZ's electronic spending data released today is in line with an economic downturn expected by economists, says Westpac. Photo / NZME

Stats NZ's electronic spending data released today is in line with an economic downturn expected by economists, says Westpac. Photo / NZME

Total retail spending rebounded in June but core spending remains flat - reflecting ongoing pressure on households’ finances, according to Westpac senior economist Darren Gibbs.

Stats NZ today said spending in retail industries increased 1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business