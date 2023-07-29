Don’t squander a perfectly good accessorising opportunity.

A belt, a boot, a bag — just some of the key wardrobe items that can help support you through the winter and beyond. Outfit formulas often rely heavily on building a basic dress or a top and bottom with a thoughtful mix of well-selected accessories.

From jewellery to footwear, accessories are an essential part of dressing up when the weather is dull, so it’s important to choose wisely when it comes to considering what to wear where, whether it’s a timeless bag for work or a versatile flourish of scarf tied around the neck or even a bag for an added point of interest, should you wish to think outside the box.

Creative but also practical, a good accessory should not be considered superfluous. Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects a thoughtful edit of options both chic and affordable, to love now and wear forever.

As explored in our regular Wardrobe 101 series, accessories, like garments, require you to take good care of them in order for you to get plenty of mileage. Foot stays for shoes, dust bags for storage, lint rollers, steaming, and handwashing of special pieces are just some of the essential parts of taking care of a good wardrobe of accessories built to stand the test of time.

Photo / Charlie Mckay for Mary Hutchison, @Patters.store

