Trish Peng, Where’d You Get That Dress?

Since the age of 7, Trish Peng knew she was destined for the fashion industry.

As a young designer who studied at Whitecliffe College, Trish’s passion was ignited by internationally renowned bridal and fashion designer Vera Wang.

During her studies, she began crafting custom wedding dresses for clients and friends and discovered a true calling that would eventually lead to launching Trish Peng Bridal.

Now coming up on a decade in business, Trish has expanded into a flagship store located in Ponsonby, a sister brand stocking samples and pre-loved wedding dresses, Yours Truly, and has stockists selling some of her key designs globally.

Walk us through a typical working day for you.

My day typically starts at 6am, followed by a morning Pilates session at 7am. From there, my schedule can vary, from bridal appointments to fittings, designing and team meetings for both Trish Peng and Yours Truly. The diversity of tasks keeps my days exciting and allows me to experience all the different components of the bridal industry, which is truly so special.

Given the nature of the business and how busy it can get, where do you go to find a moment of quiet respite?

To maintain a sense of balance between my work life and wellbeing, I work out around five times a week. Alongside Pilates, I also enjoy practicing yoga at work with my team once a week. I used to work nonstop without much of a balance between work and life. However, I’ve learned the importance of work-life balance to prevent burnout. When I’m home, I focus on spending quality time with my fiancé and disconnecting from work.

Who were your style icons growing up and why?

One of my style icons while growing up was Jennifer Aniston, mainly due to my obsession with the TV series Friends. I admired her hairstyles and timeless dress sense.

What trends are you noticing with what people are looking for now? And how have these changed throughout your years in business?

Minimalist wedding dresses are still trendy, with many New Zealand brides seeking clean, classic designs without lace, largely influenced by Meghan Markle’s wedding style. In contrast, around a decade ago, Kate Middleton-inspired designs with lace were the trend. Furthermore, social media has become a major influence in inspiring wedding dresses and decor.

The past three years have been challenging on many fronts, with many weddings put on hold or postponed. What has been the most challenging part of that period for you, and how did you overcome it?

Opening my Grey Lynn flagship store in March 2020 was a particularly challenging time, as it had to close for several months due to the pandemic. As my business relies on in-person interactions with brides for fittings and consultations, the uncertainty was daunting. However, we persevered, and once the lockdowns eased, brides started returning, especially when the out-of-town borders reopened, leading to a busy period.

Our sister brand Yours Truly was also born during Covid-19 pandemic. We realised there was a large market for sample and pre-loved designer dresses. We launched that brand in 2021 and it has experienced incredible growth ever since.

With pop culture and social media big players in influencing fashion, where do you look for references when you start designing?

I find inspiration from a mix of sources, particularly Instagram and Pinterest. These platforms offer instant access to new collections and trends, which significantly assist in the design process and help me see what brides are looking for when designing their perfect dresses.

You are coming up to a decade in business. What have been the trials and triumphs during this time? And what is next for the company?

It’s hard to believe that nearly a decade has passed since I started. The brand has evolved significantly since its debut, with the initial focus on ready-to-wear collections shifting towards focusing on our niche bridal wear. We have expanded internationally with 28 wholesale stockists worldwide, and our plan is to continue to grow our stockists to be globally recognised.

Trish Peng’s signature lies in beautiful fabrics and silhouettes, trims and detail. How have you ensured you connect with New Zealand women who would like something bespoke?

With my bespoke custom gowns, I design with each bride to bring their unique vision to life. We also offer customisations to our collections, allowing brides the opportunity to change the fabrics and add unique elements to their dresses. This level of personalisation ensures that each gown becomes a true reflection of the bride’s individual style and ideal look for their big day.

What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned from brides?

As a bride-to-be myself, I’ve learned from other brides to take the time to savor and enjoy the wedding-planning experience.

You have recently scaled back your custom bridal designs to 20 brides a year. What influenced this decision?

As the business expanded internationally, it became challenging for me to personally cater to a large number of brides. By limiting the custom bridal designs to 20 per year, we can maintain the same level of personalised service and attention that we’ve always provided.

You featured in our party people round-up for volume four of Viva Magazine. Where are the spots you love to party or enjoy outside of work life?

I thoroughly enjoyed being featured in the Viva Magazine party people round-up! When I’m looking to relax or have fun outside of work, I love spending time with my girlfriends. We love trying new places, but our favorite spot for drinks is Hoppers, which happens to be owned by two of my close friends.

What have you been listening to lately?

What have you been watching recently that you enjoy?

I’ve been enjoying And Just Like That... as I’ve always been a fan of the original Sex In The City show.

What’s something you’ve purchased recently?

I’m proud of my recent achievement in getting on the property ladder. It’s a significant milestone that motivates me to work even harder to cover the increasing interest rates.

Where are some of your favourite places to visit for both business and pleasure?

Every October, my ultimate favourite destination is New York for New York Bridal Week. We unveil our new collection to buyers during this event, and the energy and inspiration that the city provides are incredible.

