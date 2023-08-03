Our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world, today we have fresh and fancy things for the next season (and some steals on the last one too).

New in

Save the date, Celine will be available at Faradays this month

While technically not “in” yet, this news is one we’ve been waiting for; the welcome arrival of Celine ready-to-wear in Aotearoa, which will be available exclusively at Faradays from Friday, August 18.

“We’re elated to be launching our first Celine collection in alignment with the global launch of the House’s anticipated Age of Indieness fall/winter 2023 collection, further cementing our passion for bringing the very best of international luxury to New Zealand’s shores,” says Faradays co-founder and creative director Constance von Dadelszen.

The Parnell-based luxury retailer’s upcoming arrival of the revered French brand comes off the back of Faradays’ fifth major award win, taking the 2023 Supreme Award for Interior Design at the annual Interior Awards. Good news all around, so mark your calendar to see it all in the flesh yourself.

There’s a fresh crop from Kowtow

A brand that really comes into its own in spring, due to an unwavering adherence to organic cotton, and commitment to clean colours and crisp shapes, Kowtow’s first drop of its new-season collection is a breath of fresh air.

Inspired by the rather lovely idea of moments of “sensory joy”, top of my list are the jaunty nautical pieces; blame “indie sleaze” or the many eulogies to Jane Birkin’s gallic style, but Breton stripes like this have renewed appeal.

Also of note are lots of structured, shapely — think balloon and cocoon — jeans and trousers, some breezy short-sleeved shirts, a trippy print (pictured above) and plenty more good wardrobe propositions, as well as the first of six new menswear pieces (Dayne Johnston, formerly menswear designer at Zambesi, recently came on board at Kowtow in its head designer role). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The first drop from the spring collection is in stores and online now, with more to come in September and October.

Meadowlark necklace available at That Looks. Photo / Olivia Renouf

That Looks has turned its eye to Meadowlark

It’s always nice to see established and emerging fashion businesses come together, so receiving word that off-Karangahape boutique That Looks would now be stocking pieces from Meadowlark piqued my interest. The digitally savvy store — which launched online before opening its brick-and-mortar destination — has a roster of young indie brands, one-offs, and hip global labels, so 17-year-old Meadowlark brings a nice element to the mix.

But why now? We spoke to owner Becca Haeger about exactly that.

“While I love sourcing brands from international nooks and crannies, I’ve always had an obsession for NZ designers, stocking some of my favourites such as Frisson Knits, Benjamin Alexander and Francesca Pecchenino. A lot of our brands are emerging, but I’m so impressed with Meadowlark’s recent rebirth and am excited to celebrate this legacy label and showcase its relevance in the new fashion era,” she tells Viva. “One of my very first designer jewels was from Meadowlark, so there’s a special place in my heart for Meadowlark.”

She selected seven pieces from the ‘Neptune’ collection to stock. “A lot of our pieces at That Looks have quite a lot of texture and pattern, so I’ve chosen Meadowlark pieces that will polish off the look and balance the busyness,” Haeger explains. “Pair the clean geometrics with something wild from the Ramp Tramp Tramp Stamp collection, and you’ve got a loooook.” 312D Karangahape Rd (entry East St), Auckland Central, Auckland.

What’s happening

Cuda Sisters has a brand-new boutique

I feel like we cover a new addition to Ponsonby every week, and here’s another one worth mentioning. Local brand Cuda Sisters has opened up a shop in the neighbourhood — on Brown St in fact, where things are a little bit more chill — and it’s an excellent addition to the thriving retail destination, more of the New Zealand designers we like to see with storefronts of their own. 8 Brown St, Ponsonby, Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Static Age vintage store in Dunedin. Photo / @staticagevintage

A buzzy new vintage spot down south

Retail news from Otepoti: this historic city has a suitable nostalgia-minded new opening, Static Age, selling vintage wares. 468 George St, Dunedin.

Market time on the North Shore

St Heliers store Babylon is hosting a market day with second-hand and vintage pieces to be had. 10pm to 3pm, Sunday August 6. 5 Turua St, St Heliers, Auckland.

On sale

Discounts on end-of-season Juliette Hogan

If elegant, easy designs are your thing, then cast your eye over Juliette Hogan’s winter sale; it’s now into “final reduction” territory, with up to 60 per cent off.

Dries Van Noten suit from Scotties. Photo / Supplied

Further reductions for Scotties’ sale

Another local retailer that’s in the end zone of its sale season is Scotties, with more reductions to be had (up to 50 per cent off) on some of our favourite international labels, including Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten — this dress would be fantastic come wedding season, as would this suit, with the jacket and trousers both half price — and Acne, as well as local designer Rory William Docherty. 2 Blake St, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Rug up, Standard Issue is on sale