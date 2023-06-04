Zambesi Menswear Designer Dayne Johnston Steps Down After 20 Years

Dayne Johnston, menswear designer for one of Aotearoa’s leading fashion labels, Zambesi, has decided to leave the label after 20 years.

Making the announcement today, the 47-year-old says the time is right to explore a new chapter of growth in his personal and professional life, having started at the brand in finishing and quality control before taking the reigns as the brand’s dedicated menswear designer in 2003.

“No time ever feels right to leave,” says Dayne, “but after 20 incredible years at Zambesi, I felt the time was right for my own personal growth and development. As a designer, I think it’s important to evolve and challenge one’s self, to move forward and embrace new opportunities.

“I am moving to Pōneke to start an exciting new chapter of my life working for a local brand, a new journey I am thrilled to begin. I studied fashion design in Wellington when I was 18, and returning to this city marks a nostalgic and special feeling for me.”

Zambesi's Dayne Johnston and Elisabeth Findlay backstage with models from their 2019 New Zealand Fashion Week show. Photo / Supplied

Working closely with Zambesi co-founder and womenswear designer Elisabeth Findlay for the past two decades, the unique partnership is one entrenched in a mutual passion for the brand’s strong design ethos and distinctive aesthetic. This year, the brand will also reach its own milestone of 45 years in business.

“It has been an honour to work for Zambesi,” says Dayne. “The way we work is unique and multi-faceted, maybe because the label’s aesthetic is so finely honed and closely held. I have especially enjoyed working alongside Liz — the support, encouragement and trust she has given me over the years is phenomenal.”

Dayne’s signature menswear for Zambesi has evolved over the years into a distinctive mix of tailoring with sports-inspired silhouettes, harnessing the brand’s love of unique textiles and a cerebral take on fashion, redefining menswear in New Zealand along the way.

"Menswear in New Zealand has changed a lot — it has evolved and matured," he says. "I've witnessed a new generation of men very much invested in the way they dress and present themselves."

Zambesi at L'oreal New Zealand Fashion Week in 2003. Photo / Michael Ng

His contribution to developing the skills of our next generation of design talent is evident in his work lecturing part-time at Auckland University of Technology (AUT). “In the past year and a half, my class has been made up of male students studying menswear. That is very inspiring to me.”

Working at Zambesi as a hand finisher in its former Wellesley St workroom in 2003, it wasn’t long before Elisabeth identified Dayne as someone with an astute eye for detail and a deep understanding of what Zambesi was about.

Zambesi Man muse Vinnie Woolston for spring/summer 2011. Photo / Marissa Findlay

His first official menswear collection, which launched at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2003 for autumn/winter 2004, entitled ‘Wild at Heart’, proved to be a strong debut.

“I remember meeting Dayne as a student where he grabbed my attention with his entry in the Dupont Design Awards in Auckland,” says Elisabeth.

“I sought Dayne out to congratulate him, and the rest is history. As Dayne leaves Zambesi to embark on his new journey in Wellington, we sincerely wish him every success and happiness for the future. Dayne has earned our deepest respect and admiration for his loyalty and dedication to the brand. Dayne and I have worked side by side on every collection, a collaborative process made so strong by our shared ethos on design and life.”

The future of the menswear category will continue for the brand under the direction of Liz’s creative direction.

"We have an incredibly strong design team that Dayne has been an integral part of and his influence will endure," says Liz.

Marlon Williams dressed in Zambesi Menswear for Viva, 2018. Photo / Derek Henderson

“Dayne and I have worked very collaboratively together over his time with us and we are both often on the same wavelength when it comes to the overall design narrative for our work,” adds Liz, “so I will definitely miss this aspect.