With the longer days of daylight savings finally here and warm weather more frequent, spring fashion feels relevant. And what a joy it is! Also this week: some swimwear news, one of New Zealand’s hottest brands is hosting an open showroom, plus end-of-season sales continue.

New In

A romantic range from Penny Sage

Penny Sage has started releasing its new collection, Love Song, and there’s a lovely array of thoughtful, wearable clothes. For fans of designer Kate Megaw’s dresses, there are some fresh prints this season, while the square-necked blouse has been updated in a dynamic shade of kiwi-fruit green, and the new Rohmer skirt in a crisp cotton-linen gingham is just the thing for easy spring outfits. 6A Kirk St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan RX 38 sunglasses in cream.

Specsavers and Collette Dinnigan have collaborated again

In a very timely and on-trend release, given the renaissance of Y2K style and femininity right now, Specsavers has unveiled a new collaboration with famed Australian designer Collette Dinnigan. Available in store and online, the limited-edition range of eyewear features three styles — two pairs of sunglasses and one optical — with glamorously large lenses (very noughties) embellishments and an air of luxury.

And to celebrate, you could win a trip to Sydney! Thanks to Specsavers, we are delighted to be giving away a luxurious weekend in the Australian fashion hub to one of our Viva Premium subscribers and a lucky friend. The prize (valued at over $5000) includes flights and spending money and, of course, Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan glasses to wear as you take in the sights.

Kate Sylvester Louisa dress.

Kate Sylvester reissues a popular print Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It’s nice to see local labels looking to their archives more and more, and as we’ve discussed before, Kate Sylvester’s new range deploys a retrospective angle. For those who loved the designer’s 2008 collection ‘Royally Screwed’, the range’s “painted rose” print (pulled from the archives for a special Viva shoot this year) is back for spring/summer 2024, rendered in a blue similar to the original, and a versatile greyscale, across a range of pieces — dresses, skirts and tops.

What’s Happening

Pre-order some locally made swimwear

As we manifest summer, the mind is already on ocean swims and beach days, and what better way to grasp that positive feeling than considering some swimwear for the season ahead? Local brand Unde is taking pe-orders on its excellent and size-inclusive swim styles; the high-waisted briefs and bralette, made in Wellington from recycled fibres, range from XS to 11XL and are available in four colours.

Unde swimwear set.

It’s the last range to be produced under that business name, as the operation separates and rebrands for a fresh chapter. “We are looking to completely remove our new swimwear and clothing brand from Unde and believe as much as we love what we have built we need to separate these two brands. We have decided to change our name, page and start from scratch,” the brand explained via Instagram last month. “We believe this stops any confusion of the new brand with Unde and will allow us freedom to grow a new baby based off all the things we have learnt.”

Unde will close on October 14, and we understand that the new incarnation of the business will kick off with a ribbed swimwear style, to be revealed soon.

Paris Georgia draped dress.

A chance to try on Paris Georgia’s new collection Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If the brand’s It-girl-approved, Instagram-popular designs (everyone really does look great in them) have gone from the feed to your wishlist, then here’s an offline opportunity to explore the new collection in full. Paris Georgia is holding an open showroom this weekend, where attendees can try on and buy from its latest collection — its signature languidly draped jerseys (pictured) and bodice-led designs are just in time for party season, occasion dressing and shedding winter layers. Showroom doors will be open Friday 12pm-6pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, and Sunday 9am-3pm. 27 Dacre St, Eden Tce, Auckland.

On Sale

Designer discounts at Workshop

Local retailer Workshop’s online outlet is offering up to 80 per cent off an array of labels — amongst the impressive 222 SKUs on offer are brands like Acne Studios, Ganni, Isabel Marant and Lemaire — as well as free shipping. Discounts are also available in-store in Auckland (Newmarket and Ponsonby), Wellington and Christchurch.

Carlson waistcoat.

Smart pieces to be had from Carlson