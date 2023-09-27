12 Things We Want To Buy From The Commercial Bay Solstice Fashion Show

Runway shows returned to Tāmaki Makaurau last weekend, with downtown precinct Commercial Bay dipping its toe into the event arena, showcasing new-season fashion from its high-calibre roster of retailers.

Pops of colour and iridescent fabrics trailed down the catwalk at Commercial Bay for their Solstice fashion show on Saturday and captivated the crowds, filling us all with sparks of joy ahead of the spring and summer seasons.

From beloved local designers such as Kate Sylvester, Wynn Hamlyn and Twenty-seven Names, to Australian brands R.M. Williams and Aje, and international labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade and Hugo Boss, who all take up residency inside the Auckland CBD shopping hub, the event showcased an expansive and considered range of spring outfits — more than 50! — all of which are in store now.