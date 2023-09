When spring can’t decide if it’s hot or cold, beat the weather with an extra layer that is well versed in practicality and style.

The sweater vest, transitional weather’s most valuable player, has only one dilemma: To layer or not to layer. Luckily, the knit vests in this edit offer plenty of opportunity whichever route you choose. Go minimalist with caramel cashmere from Karen Walker, worn over a crisp white blouse. Opt for mixed stitches with a multicoloured V-neck from Scotch & Soda, or an equally playful scoop-neck from Toast, made in a rainbow array of repurposed yarn and recycled wool. Make an investment with these and some of our other favourite pieces below.