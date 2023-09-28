Because you can never be over overalls.

When shirts and pants osmose, the result is utilitarian (so sturdy!), liberation (from the toil of wearing multiples!), a look that goes places. It’s refreshing in its solidness, a shield from the breeze as much as it is from decisions on what to wear.

But that doesn’t mean jumpsuits can’t be cool or elegant too. There’s a floral bouquet of a one-piece from Maje, with puffy sleeves and a sweet bow belt; an organic number from Loulou Studio that speaks to the merits of double denim; and a blush pink made-to-order piece from local label Florence & Fortitude, inspired by a tuxedo, cut from satin crepe and featuring a flirty criss-cross neckline. Read on for these and other jumpsuits to jump on, chosen by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson.

Jumpsuits compiled by Annabel Dickson.