A Nod To The 90s: 10 Strapless Dresses That Posh Spice Would Approve Of

For a garment that could have been solely relegated to the domain of bridesmaids, its sleek 90s cousin has made a convincing case for a strapless renaissance.

If there are two things we’ve gleaned from the hit Netflix documentary Beckham, it’s that Victoria Beckham isn’t as working-class as she likes to lead us to believe (thanks, David) and that her 90s-entering-the-2000s wardrobe was possibly slept on — until now.

Before the world was taking photos of every minute of their daily lives for all and sundry to see, much of what we remember from Victoria’s wardrobe during the peak of the Spice Girls’ day was documented either in the glut of paparazzi photos in newspaper and magazine clippings, in Spice Girls music videos and of course their 1997 movie Spiceworld, where the Posh one famously lamented having the difficult task of choosing between one little Gucci dress over another little Gucci dress.

The dress, most likely from Tom Ford’s tenure for the Italian house, was also most likely strapless.

The 90s wardrobe staple is synonymous with Victoria’s back catalogue of now-iconic looks, unearthed today by a new generation of fans besotted by some of the archival looks that made cameo appearances in Beckham. Yes, there was the double-breasted suit with the push-up bra. Yes, there was the brown suede mini-dress. Yes, there was the matching his and hers leathers. Yes, there was Dolce & Gabbana/Roberto Cavalli animal prints circa 2005. But if there was one constant in Victoria’s wardrobe, it’s the sleekness of a strapless dress.

It’s one such garment that’s even made its way into her collections for her eponymous fashion line to this day, debuting in 2008 with a collection of 10 dresses she famously sat down and narrated about, one by one, to media and buyers during back-to-back sales appointments at the Waldorf Hotel.

Off the back of 90s nostalgia, it’s unsurprising that several brands have included several minimalist strapless options that anybody can enjoy wearing in the heat of summer. Fitting and true to the 90s, the majority of these options are sleek iterations of a classic LBD.

Made from 100 per cent wool crepe, one great feature of this elegant number from the local designer is its protruding pannier hips created by a draped front. Get to know more about Olivia's inspirations and design process here.

A playful strapless mini dress that falls into an A-line shape and a perfect base to layer with a blazer or an open men’s-style shirt.

A strapless linen blend dress with raw exposed seam detail makes this an ideal option for summer events or outdoor social occasions.

For something elegant, this satin option is perfect for summer cocktail parties made from 25mm double-faced silk charmeuse. The minimalist style features grip tape at the bust for a secure fit.

When it comes to local brands honouring the best of 90s fashion, Paris Mitchell-Temple and Georgia Cherrie of Paris Georgia know what’s up. This asymmetric strapless dress is sculpted and made with a faux leather textile that gives this strapless option some edge.

The Australian stalwart offers up this sleek number, also including detachable spaghetti straps and a discreet but playful button-down centre front with large self-covered flat buttons.

Made in New Zealand using natural linen, this fit-and-flare strapless option is another example of why a strapless dress works best when it’s kept simple and clean.

A dress that’s less Posh Spice and more Victoria Beckham, this elegant option has a unique, sculptural neckline with a boned interior and a tidy mid-calf length. Classy.

For something less restrictive and softer to the skin, this hand-loomed luxury silk-and-cashmere blend bandeau dress is double-layered at the top.

The ready-to-wear newcomer is expanding on her accessories collections, and the inclusion of this strapless online dress feels of the moment.

