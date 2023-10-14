A Short-Sleeved Shirt Is Your Key To Keeping Things Cool. Here Are 20 We Love

Summer is nearly here and it’s time to — in no particular order — pack away your winter woollens, make a perfectly portable picnic quiche, and invest in the most outstanding summer cover: A button-up shirt.

What better way to segue into warmer months than with the swift addition of a short-sleeved shirt? Perfect for summer workwear or unbuttoned over a tank top for more casual dress codes, could this be the most versatile wardrobe investment of the season?

Local newcomer Phàrlain makes its case with crochet, a hand-made blue-beige tiled shirt that’s all craft, while Laing turns to cerulean silk-satin for a short-sleeve that’s buttery-soft and uncluttered. Or lay all your love on lemon with an acid-bright option from Idaē. In any case, these options compiled by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson have you covered.

What to wear now and love forever.

