A classic meatball sub is given the gourmet treatment with a roasted tomato sauce.
To make cooking a breeze, make the meatballs and refrigerate them ahead of time. You could even get the tomato mixture cooked and reheat it when cooking the balls.
Makes 4
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- First, prepare the tomatoes. Place the onions, garlic, tomatoes, brown sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper in a baking tray. Toss them all together and bake for 35 minutes until caramelised and golden.
- Mix the mince, thyme, zest, egg, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl. Roll into walnut-sized balls and place them on a lined baking tray. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until cooked through.
- Split open the rolls, brush them with melted butter and warm through in the oven.
- To serve, place the meatballs on the subs and generously top with the tomato-onion mixture and all the juices. Drizzle with aioli. Enjoy.
