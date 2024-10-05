A classic meatball sub is given the gourmet treatment with a roasted tomato sauce.

To make cooking a breeze, make the meatballs and refrigerate them ahead of time. You could even get the tomato mixture cooked and reheat it when cooking the balls.

MEATBALL AND TOMATO SUB RECIPE Makes 4

Meatballs 400g lean minced beef 400g lean minced beef 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 egg 1 egg ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ tsp salt and pepper ¼ cup dried breadcrumbs ¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

Baked tomatoes 2 onions, cut into wedges 2 onions, cut into wedges 3 cloves garlic, chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped 200g cherry tomatoes 200g cherry tomatoes 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp brown sugar 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ tsp salt and pepper

To serve 4 x 6-inch bread rolls or a baguette cut into pieces 4 x 6-inch bread rolls or a baguette cut into pieces ¼ cup melted butter ¼ cup melted butter Aioli, optional Aioli, optional

Preheat the oven to 180C. First, prepare the tomatoes. Place the onions, garlic, tomatoes, brown sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper in a baking tray. Toss them all together and bake for 35 minutes until caramelised and golden. Mix the mince, thyme, zest, egg, salt, pepper, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl. Roll into walnut-sized balls and place them on a lined baking tray. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until cooked through. Split open the rolls, brush them with melted butter and warm through in the oven. To serve, place the meatballs on the subs and generously top with the tomato-onion mixture and all the juices. Drizzle with aioli. Enjoy.

