Reuben Sandwich Recipe

By Amanda Laird
Viva
Reuben sandwich. Picture / Babiche Martens.
REUBEN SANDWICH

Makes 4
Dressing

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp horseradish cream

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Sandwich

8 slices rye bread

2 Tbsp butter, softened

8 slices Swiss cheese

Thinly sliced gherkin

200g pastrami

200g sauerkraut
  1. Combine the dressing ingredients together.
  2. Butter each slice of bread. Top four with slices of Swiss cheese, then gherkin. Cover generously with pastrami and sauerkraut then spoon over the dressing and top with the remaining slices of rye.

