Reuben Sandwich Recipe

REUBEN SANDWICH Makes 4
Dressing 1/3 cup mayonnaise 1 Tbsp tomato ketchup 1 tsp horseradish cream 1 tsp lemon juice Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Sandwich 8 slices rye bread 2 Tbsp butter, softened 8 slices Swiss cheese Thinly sliced gherkin 200g pastrami 200g sauerkraut
- Combine the dressing ingredients together.
- Butter each slice of bread. Top four with slices of Swiss cheese, then gherkin. Cover generously with pastrami and sauerkraut then spoon over the dressing and top with the remaining slices of rye.