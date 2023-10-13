As you likely gleaned from this week’s issue of Viva, fashion is focused firmly on summer dressing and all the occasions that can entail — we’re optimistically packing away our heavier knitwear and — regardless of the weather, we can still plan ahead. Prepare for beach days, weddings and everything in between with this week’s retail news, where we sift through all the need-to-know releases, sample sales and happenings in Aotearoa.

New In

Maggie Marilyn makes a splash with a swim line

Coastal leisure has become something of a brand code for Maggie Marilyn, with the label harnessing the tropes and aspiration of everything from Bay of Plenty idyll (where the family beach house is located) to sailing and yacht clubs, seen recently at its Sydney Fashion Week show. Adding to the mix is its new swimwear collaboration with Australian brand Fella — a savvy addition to the label’s assortment, utilising the expertise of an established business, and well-timed for our imminent summer holidays and the never-ending stream of Euro-summer content from everyone online. The limited-edition capsule range harmonises with the brand’s ‘The Best of It’ mainline collection and Fella’s form-enhancing retro designs, and was a collaborative process between Maggie Hewitt, Rosie Iffla and Christine Tang-Corte. Pieces feature nautical stripes in red or navy, made from a polyamide-blend pique-knit fabric from Italy, and classic cuts, radiating holiday nostalgia. Hewitt calls herself a “summer baby” and “sunseeker”, and there’s no doubt her loyal following will be buoyed by this new collaboration, which totals 16 styles and is available now. 18 Te Ara Tahuhu Walkway, Britomart, Auckland.

Crushes tote bag.

Pre-order a topical tote

A great example of dressing for the discourse is Crushes’ latest release. They bear what started as graffiti, was embraced by Chloe Swarbrick with a viral “Well, Yeah” statement on social media (a canny move from the MP) and can now be worn with pride by people who relate to the label. Smart and simple, it shows how fashion can be an effective way of recontextualising issues and defanging negativity — power dressing if you will. And while the T-shirts are sold out, the tote bags are still available, and $10 from every sale goes to Rainbow Youth. 225 Karangahape Rd, Newton, Auckland.

La Tribe beaded bag.

La Tribe has launched a bag range

Local footwear brand La Tribe is stepping into a new category, releasing its first range of bags and wallets. For a label very attuned to summer style, the range is unsurprisingly calibrated to warm weather lifestyles; handwoven carryalls would look equally good at the beach or bar, while the delightfully tactile beaded bags are made for summer soirees (and will appeal to anyone that's dreamed of the Lemaire version).

Upcycled bodice and jeans by Yohozo.

Future-fashion energy from a new upcycled range

Local vintage retailer Yohozo is one to have on your radar — Viva fashion assistant Annabel Dickson kindly put it on mine — with a concise selection of pieces that err on the side of 90s femininity and tailoring with a distinctive cool factor. This week it unveiled both a new website and an upcycled range. Called its “reworks”, the collection makes its formation visible with raw edges, fraying and elements of deconstruction; ultra-wide jeans look like post-apocalyptic JNCO, while a mossy bodice feels more solar punk. Right on.

What’s Happening

Papa is hosting a pre-order event

Head on down to Parnell to try on the new range from Keva Rands, where her brand Papa is hosting a pre-order event tonight, 4pm-8pm, ahead of releasing its new collection, Wave IV, on Monday October 16 — expect breezy cuts and linens for warm weather. 5 Farnham St, Parnell, Auckland.

Vintage wedding dress from Love James. Photo / Sarah Burton

Marriage on your mind? A cool, chic wedding retailer is visiting Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Summer is, traditionally, wedding season, and it’s coming up swiftly. If you’re a Wellingtonian who hasn’t sorted out a frock, yet then it could be worth stopping by a one-day-only open showroom from specialist Auckland retailer Love James on Sunday October 15, 3pm-5pm. Founder Lizzie Langridge is bringing her wares to the capital. She’ll be hosted at Underlena’s space (which means you can try on its luxurious lingerie too) and the pop-up will offer one-off vintage bridal pieces for anyone planning nuptials, occasion ware for anyone attending anything — you don’t need to be going to a wedding to dress up — and some silken accessories by Gloria. Bubbles and treats will be on hand to get you in the mood. 49 Courtenay Pl, Te Aro, Wellington.

Louis Vuitton Lionne Spawn bag and Prada Mini Promenade bag. Photo / Webb's

Pre-loved luxury pieces are under the hammer

The vintage luxury market has become a bit of a thing in recent years, and locally a good place to start is Webb’s. The auction house is hosting its latest auction of jewels, watches and luxury goods now — bidding is open until October 16 — and there are some good pieces up for grabs, including big names like Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Coeur de Tennis bracelet by Sophie Bille Brahe.

Secure a piece from Danish jewellery star Sophie Bille Brahe

If new jewellery is more your thing, Muse is hosting a special month-long online trunk show with Copenhagen brand Sophie Bille Brahe. Stocked globally at the likes of Dover Street Market, the range is hand-made in Italy and features ethically sourced diamonds, melding classic with contemporary for a range that will appeal to those who like their luxury on the quiet side. The range is available until October 31.

The SO/ x Superette Suite.

Stay at a stylish suite by Superette

Fancy a fashion-led hotel stay? For the month of October hotel SO/ Auckland has an exclusive collaboration with fashion retailer Superette in the form of the SO/ x Superette Suite, which sees a curated selection of Superette’s homeware artfully placed in SO/ Auckland’s Lofty suite on the 14th floor. The Lofty suite is in a prime corner position with views across the harbour to Devonport and Rangitoto, as well as downtown Auckland, including Britomart and Commercial Bay. It’s oh-so-spacious at 90sqm, with a dining and living area and an elegant bedroom accessed through chic double doors with a gorgeous tiled bathroom and free-standing bath. The suite is stocked with some ideal additions for beauty buffs: a gold Dyson hair straightener, Salt by Hendrix products and hydration supplements from The Beauty Chef. More special Superette touches include luxury table books, Fazeek and Ferm Living glassware; trays, dishes, bowls and vases from Marloe Marloe and Dinosaur Designs. A stay at the SO/ x Superette Suite also provides guests access to the VIP Club Signature lounge on level two, with a tea ceremony from 2pm-4pm daily, and canapes and drinks from 5pm-7pm, as well as breakfast at Harbour Society. Plus, you’ll receive a $50 voucher for Superette International. How fabulous. To book, visit So-hotels.com/en/Auckland, or phone (09) 379 1860. Cnr Customs St Eeast and Gore St, Auckland City, Auckland.

On Sale

A multi-brand sale bonanza

Some of Aotearoa’s most popular brands are coming together for a sample sale. On the bill are Black Box Boutique, Meadowlark, Paloma Wool, Entire Studios, Beach Brains and Videris, with end-of-season pieces and samples to be had on Friday, 3pm-7pm, and Saturday, 9am-4pm. 3 Scanlan St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Harris Tapper is having a pop-up