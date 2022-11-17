Maxine Kelly has fashioned herself as a doyenne of comfortable, sexy, timeless undergarments. In her Wellington showroom for Underlena, her curated destination of lingerie, Videris two-pieces in soft-cupped fuschia and sustainably minded fabrics share space alongside silky balconette bras and stretch-lace thongs from New York label Araks.

The heady, private world of lingerie — at once something for ourselves to see and, sometimes, to be seen in — is, like fashion more broadly, about how we move through the world. One feels, in the breadth of her thoughtful selections, that it’s something the 31-year-old is especially attuned to: how we find joy, and not just indulgent goods but daily staples.

Maxine is, for all of this, very busy. She’ll be hosting swimwear trove Mei Lan (think Nu Swim, Galamaar, Denizeri and Hakea) from November 25-26 at the Underlena Wellington showroom (make an appointment here), and “scheming something festive” with Sully’s for early December.

Walk us through a typical day for you.

It all starts with coffee and a book in bed — filter with a splash of hot oat. Then I’ll do a quick meditation and walk around the tracks near where I live with my partner and his daughter who lives with us part-time in Strathmore Park in Wellington. Then it’s the all-important breakfast, most likely an egg with some beans, greens and sourdough.

I’m usually in the Underlena showroom on Courtenay Place by 10am to do whatever needs doing that day — planning new stock orders, shipping client orders, preparing for afternoon appointments, getting through one of my many to-do lists — each day really is quite different. Up until recently my days were spent up the ladder rearranging the showroom.

I usually head home around 5pm or 6pm depending on if I have evening appointments, and now that the days are getting longer and the weather (slowly) getting warmer, I’ll be looking forward to after-work swims with my boyfriend.

What’s a piece of clothing you’ve bought recently?

I most recently purchased a very gorgeous white vintage Calvin Klein suit from my friend Lizzie at Love James, who I hosted in the showroom two weeks ago. I can't say I was in the market for a white suit but here we are — it was too good to pass up. I also bought some pearl earrings in the shape of a bunch of grapes which I haven't taken off since I bought them.

What have you been reading?

I’ve been making the most of my local library recently, and have been reading some excellent novels (most importantly with that first coffee of the morning). The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Shookofeh Azar is one that stayed with me, a poignant, moving read which gives some historical background to what is happening in Iran at the moment.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I love Squirrel on Allan Street in Wellington, just around the corner from my showroom and a cool representation of people that live and work in the city. Great coffee and also a terrific cheese scone. Otherwise, endless filter at Prefab, which is also convenient for the showroom.

Who’s an interesting person or account you follow on Instagram?

I love Lauren Gertie (@Laurengerrie), a chef and dancer who I would love to meet one day — she runs Moves, a dance class in NYC which I desperately want to attend one day; of course, she looks like a really fabulous chef but I just love her big joyous energy.

What have you been listening to lately?

Lots of Brazilian music — I just think it’s so cool and sexy. Arthur Verocai, Caetano Veloso are favourites, and also Yussef Dayes, who I saw play in Wellington recently. That and the Dan Savage podcast most weeks.

Is there an event or exhibition that you're looking forward to?

I was looking forward to seeing Esther Perel in Auckland when she comes to town, but unfortunately I now won’t be able to attend. Esther is a Belgian psychologist who speaks about erotic intelligence, communication and connection in relationships, taboos and other intimacy-related topics. She is very cool and very clever — I’ll look forward to seeing her another day.

What’s a local bar or restaurant that you like?

I like Crumpet for a great cocktail or glass of wine before going to a show at the Opera House or just to catch up with a friend (to my shame I have only just discovered Crumpet, it’s a Wellington institution though). There are some fabulous new restaurants around that I love — Mabel’s, around the corner from the showroom, does beautiful Burmese food, Damascus does excellent Syrian (they just moved downtown from the Vogelmorn Bowling Club), Bongusto on a Friday night in Miramar for a tray of proper pizza and Margot (formerly Mason) in Newtown for a very lush meal with beautiful wines. I could go on…

What have you been cooking lately?

We’ve been ordering the Homegrown weekly vege boxes and have been inundated with lemons, a terrific problem to have of course when your favourite whip-together meal is two lemons, a touch of honey, a few glugs of olive oil, a pile of parsley and salt and pepper mixed through spaghetti, cooked al dente. Beautiful, simple, spring dining — a recipe taught to me by an Italian woman with whom I stayed in Rome a while back.

Something you always have in your summer beach bag?

Sunscreen and a shirt to cover up with. I have pretty fair skin, and burns in my 20s have made me quite diligent about taking care of it. That and snacks — being hungry at the beach is a bit grim.

Do you have a favourite small pleasure? (E.g. a favourite face mask, something you like to do to wind down, a dessert you like to eat)

Cream in my coffee on the odd occasion — so delicious and sensuous. And a daily pleasure is using the Sansceuticals Activator 7 Oil after the shower while the skin is still damp.

Where do you go to find a moment of quiet, or some respite?