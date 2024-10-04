For me, bread and butter is a favourite nursery pudding. It was originally intended to use up stale bread and with that thought in mind, I think that simple white bread is the right choice for this recipe. Some people choose brioche or some other enriched dough, but I prefer the simple plainness of the bread with the creamy vanilla voluptuousness of the custard. I like to add some sultanas or candied peel or both to my bread and butter pudding and finish it with an apricot glaze, having first caramelised the top with icing sugar under the grill.