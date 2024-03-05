A traditional dessert from the historic French locale of Limousin, Clafoutis is a showstopping, summery pudding. This recipe from respected food writer, the late Ginette Mathiot, is a tried-and-tested iteration of the classic dish.

Clafoutis is a pudding from the region of Limousin, in south-central France, but variants exist in neighbouring regions. There is a debate in France on whether to pit (stone) the fruit or not: some say it’s best not to because the stones yield a lot of extra taste and the cherry juices won’t be lost in the pudding; but it’s easier to eat the dish without. Clafoutis batter is a little like a pancake batter, which is poured over fruit and then baked. Cherries are the most classic flavour but other fruits work well too, such as mirabelle prunes, raspberries, or pan-fried slices of apples.

CLAFOUTIS RECIPE Serves 6 Preparation time 30 minutes Preparation time 30 minutes Cooking time 35 minutes Cooking time 35 minutes

1 cup (scant) plain flour 6 eggs 6 eggs 1 cup milk 1 cup milk 3 cups black cherries, pitted (stoned) 3 cups black cherries, pitted (stoned) 1 Tbsp kirsch 1 Tbsp kirsch 3½ Tbsp caster sugar 3½ Tbsp caster sugar Salt Salt Butter, for greasing Butter, for greasing

Preheat the oven to 200C and butter an ovenproof dish. Mix the flour with the eggs and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Add a little of the milk and beat into the batter until light and smooth. Add the remaining milk, a little at a time, beating between additions until the batter falls like a ribbon from the spoon, like crepe batter. Stir the cherries and kirsch into the batter. Pour into the prepared dish and bake for 35 minutes until set and the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven, then sprinkle with the sugar. Serve warm or cold.

Recipe from Classic French Recipes by Ginette Mathiot, $80, published by Phaidon, available March 21.

