Semifreddo is a half-frozen custard or icecream. The yoghurt tempers the sweetness, adding a unique flavour. This basic recipe can be used for any array of fruit. It would work beautifully with rhubarb.

PASSIONFRUIT AND YOGHURT SEMIFREDDO RECIPE Serves 8

6 egg yolks 6 egg yolks 1 cup passionfruit pulp 1 cup passionfruit pulp ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar 1 cup cream, lightly whipped 1 cup cream, lightly whipped 1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 cup Greek yoghurt

To serve ½ cup passionfruit pulp ½ cup passionfruit pulp

Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper. Place the egg yolks into a large bowl and beat for 5 minutes until light and creamy in colour. Place the passionfruit and sugar into a small pot. Bring it to heat until the sugar has dissolved. Pour slowly into the yolks while they beat and continue beating until cool. Gently fold through the cream and yoghurt. Spoon into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for at least four hours or overnight. When ready to serve, remove from the tin onto a plate. Slice and spoon over the extra passionfruit.

