Semifreddo is a half-frozen custard or icecream. The yoghurt tempers the sweetness, adding a unique flavour. This basic recipe can be used for any array of fruit. It would work beautifully with rhubarb.
- Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Place the egg yolks into a large bowl and beat for 5 minutes until light and creamy in colour.
- Place the passionfruit and sugar into a small pot. Bring it to heat until the sugar has dissolved. Pour slowly into the yolks while they beat and continue beating until cool.
- Gently fold through the cream and yoghurt. Spoon into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for at least four hours or overnight.
- When ready to serve, remove from the tin onto a plate. Slice and spoon over the extra passionfruit.
