Suddenly, it’s autumn. Figs are now falling. Here are some of the best fig recipes to ease into the season.

The change of the seasons whispers with many hints — the crisping of leaves, the earlier evening curtain and the nippy morning chill.

Autumn’s swift arrival became evident once boxes of figs started to appear at the Avondale market stalls. And what better way to welcome the season?

In this recipe collection, the floral and earthy fruit is found in both savoury and sweet dishes, supplying its aromatic scent and distinctive colouring across breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s commonly paired with cream or cheese, which provides a satisfying contrast in texture and flavour (think mascarpone, blue cheese and mozzarella).

You’ll also find ways to preserve the fruit for longer, beating their brevity with jam and compote (prepare ahead of the next seasonal sweep).

Tuck the autumnal taste firmly into your pantry with this bright jam recipe. You’ll be able to enjoy the floral taste of the fruit until next summer.

If you’re after a light and leafy side salad, this could be your new seasonal staple. It has shreds of smoked bacon and a warm cheese dressing.

These stunning mini tarts will warm the palette ahead of a dinner party. Serve with a sweet and savoury chutney.

If you don’t have access to fresh figs, you could turn to this compote. It uses a dried variety, as well as apricots, cinnamon sticks and orange peel, for a warming breakfast or dessert topper.

These crunchy and citrus-tinged filo pastries are finished with a drizzle of honey and a dollop of mascarpone.

This is a breakfast fit for a slow weekend morning, with wholesome toast topped up with poached figs and glossy syrup.

Sweet, salty and super aromatic — these mini toasts are a high-octane starter.

This vanilla loaf encases sliced almonds, fresh raspberries and sliced almonds. It’s a collection of many treats all in one.

Pair your Sunday morning coffee with a filled croissant. This recipe feels luscious but is quick to prepare — the ideal combination for a breakfast-in-bed morning.

Hand a plate of these tiny pizzas around at a party to delight all sorts of guests. You could serve with a glass of white wine, or a fizzy drink (for a little child-like fun).

These pretty tarts see the autumn fruit caramelised with goat’s cheese and flat-leaf parsley.

This surprising pairing supplies some really delicious flavours. The hearty kebabs are served with a cooling yoghurt dip.

Crispy toast provides a vehicle for this mix of melted cheese and honeyed figs. This can be devoured for breakfast or lunch.

Roasting fresh figs can draw out a more intense flavour. In this recipe, they’re paired with an orangey cream and amaretti biscuits.

Bookmark this dinner recipe for a special occasion. The cooked figs add a juicy bite to this duck breast salad.

Creamy ricotta enriches every bite of this breakfast serving (best paired with strong black coffee or Earl Grey tea).

This salad is easy to throw together for any occasion. A scattering of hazelnuts is a simple and breezy elevation.

This classic dessert pairs well with icecream or whipped ricotta. Finish with a sprinkle of icing sugar for a little ceremony.

Juicy orange segments and wine-coloured radicchio — this salad showcases the colour palette of the season.

Nuts and figs are a common pairing, as they both supply an earthy taste. With this tart, those flavours are grounded with a blanket of blue cheese.

Sprigs of thyme and crumbles of feta are fetching finishes for this fig and beetroot salad.