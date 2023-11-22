Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we offer special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Below, discover thoughtful presents for the voracious reader in your life.

You know their favourite store (Timeout, perhaps, or Unity Books). They know this year’s buzziest new releases (titles like Jacqueline Crooks’ Fire Rush or Eleanor Catton’s Birnam Wood). Needless to say, they feel a particular way about the “beach read”.

For the bibliophile who has read it all, these highly giftable items compiled by Annabel Dickson are both charming and thoughtful. Some feel nostalgic, like a vintage watch with a matt cream dial or pair of tortoiseshell glasses with accents of amber, while others work around reading routines, from playful bookmarks to a quilted tote that can transport their paperbacks. Want to buy them a tome they’ll actually read? We can help with that too.

Do they indulge in the classics? Consider a vintage oil painting that looks plucked out of a Jane Austen.

This comprehensive and wide-ranging record is edited by Lana Lopesi, a leading scholar and writer (who most recently authored Bloody Woman). Exploring six decades of work, the book captures stories from artists across disciplines, from weavers to tapa makers, sculptors, resisters, quilters and disrupters. All royalties from the book sales will go towards supporting the Pacific Arts in New Zealand.

Velvet red slippers a la Mary Janes (this year’s It shoe), complete with buckle straps and floral insoles, might just be perfect for an afternoon spent indoors.

A dress that conjures all the whimsical romanticism of Cottagecore: fringe details, sleeve embroidery, velvet trims and a dainty bow collar.

We love the work of British author Zadie Smith and were immeasurably excited about her new historical novel, The Fraud. Three of Viva’s resident bibliophiles described it as “a book about London, about history, about classism and authorship and truth. It is also about a 60ish Scottish widow named Eliza Touchet; her cousin by marriage, William Ainsworth, a writer of countless (forgotten) literary works; and a real-life 19th-century criminal trial known as the Tichborne case, which saw a scamster claim to be Sir Roger Tichborne, heir to a baronetcy and great fortune but who was presumed dead, lost at sea.” Read their full book club discussion here.

Another great home hobby? Draughts. Consider this checkerboard leather set, which includes logo-debossed playing pieces.

A big reader needs a big bag. This patchwork tote from Mr Weekend is made from antique quilts, shirts and wool crochet blankets, all reinforced with reclaimed cotton canvas.

Is there anything more luxurious than reading in silk pyjamas? These ones from sleepwear favourite Olivia Von Valle feature macaques.

Add another layer of comfort to their book nook with this Toast cushion, where linen and checked cotton have been arranged into a star.

Local menswear label Thom Morison has a particular knack for great relaxed shirts. We love this oversized version with a dusty stripe.

For the person who note-takes or is an aspiring writer, look to an antique-like handmade journal.

Don’t let their hair get in the way of the task at hand. This lovely comb from Sophie Buhai is handcrafted in France from acetate reminiscent of mother-of-pearl.

A gorgeous compendium of photography by Greta van der Star, Ophelia Jones, Yasmine Ganley and Jiho Yun, and a great little coffee table book.

A reading light is a non-negotiable. This one made with a glass shade from Frangere is said to draw inspiration from the luminescent colouring of wild mushrooms and fungi.

A pot of tea encourages a slowing down of time, a pause. This one was made by Hawke’s Bay-based Master New Zealand potter Kim Morgan.

Help them keep track of that time with this vintage watch, a Walker & Hall collector’s item crafted with 9ct rose gold.

For those who love a good romance, look to this silk twill scarf replete with delicate flowers and butterflies.

Jewellery brand Meadowlark describes these elegant pearl earrings as “glossy like meringue and every bit as sweet”.

This Palorosa basket bag is perfect for taking a book to the park or the beach, along with snacks, a hat, sunglasses and a blanket.

The aptly named Dickens sunglasses (yes, that Dickens) are a smart choice of spectacles, boasting narrow sides and a contrasting wide bridge rendered in tortoiseshell.

There are two types of readers: the dog-ears and the bookmarks. For the latter, we like this fun one in a letter-pressed blue.

Penny Sage’s new collection includes a particularly charming cotton shirt in Pralene. Think a soft square neckline, gathering and front and back darts, all beautifully paired with their equally new tartan Lydia skirt.

Some people are brooch people. Some are also cat people. For both, this gem is excellent.

If they’ve got long hair, this lightning bolt-like stick at hair salon Colleen will serve them well.

A classic pair of slipper shoes crafted from nappa leather feel studious and laid back, ideal for a trip to the library.

