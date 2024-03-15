The NYC-based couple celebrated alongside their family and closest friends with an intimate and meaningful wedding day in New Zealand.

Briar (née Turner), a designer and stylist, met Jon Figueroa, a doctor who specialises in endocrinology, in what she describes as the only way to meet in New York City in the depth of Covid: on a dating app. “And somehow, it worked! We found each other. Our first date was at a cute little bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, called Hotel Delmano.”

Fast forward to 2022 and although still in the thick of the pandemic, Briar and Jon organised an intimate wedding ceremony at the NYC bar where they first met. Only Jon’s immediate family were in attendance, Briar’s were unable to be there due to travel restrictions at the time.

Their dream wedding didn’t take place until February 17 this year, in Briar’s native New Zealand, when the couple could be surrounded by both families and their closest friends.

Looking back on their nuptials earlier this year, Briar walks Viva through the big day.

The couple first married in an intimate ceremony in New York City. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE VISION

Personal and sentimental, surrounded by art and nature.

The couple were married under pear trees planted by Briar's great-great-grandfather. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE CEREMONY

The ceremony was at the family bach in Little Huia. Being able to have the ceremony and get married in such a sentimental place was so special. I wanted the ceremony to be under the pear trees which were planted by my great-great-grandfather in 1889.

Jon walked down the aisle with both his parents to Elvis, followed by Jon’s groomsman. Our nieces and nephews then came down the aisle throwing rose petals, hand in hand with the bridesmaids, Baby I’m Yours by Cass Elliot was playing in the background. Thankfully it was such a beautiful day and the sun was shining through the trees, it was just stunning. Then it was the bride, accompanied by both her parents walking down the aisle to Etta James. Our family members were incorporated into each element of the ceremony. There were prayers of blessing and our favourite verse read by my brother, which was so special. We incorporated the traditional Filipino veil and cord as part of our ceremony as well, nodding back to Jon’s Filipino heritage.

Champagne and fresh fruit served on vintage silverware followed the ceremony.

The Pah Homestead was the chosen reception location. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE RECEPTION

The reception was at Pah Homestead, which houses The Arts House Trust art collection. We had wanted to find a reception venue that was architecturally beautiful, and which ideally had indoor-outdoor flow. With the art covering the inside walls, and the sculptures throughout the gardens, we absolutely loved it. I wanted one long table for the dinner and to dine al fresco on our wedding day. Dinner was served family-style, which we love and is how we often eat at dinner parties at our apartment in New York. I hand-drew the rococo-style menu design and the cocktail illustrations on the bar, and sketched the seating chart, which was then printed on fabric and hung up with cream-coloured ribbons. Little details like my dad’s handwriting at the top of each menu where each guest found their name were small things that made the day personal and special to us. We made sure we incorporated merengue and salsa songs when it came time to dance, nodding to Jon’s Dominican side. We found a friend of a friend who was a DJ and also played saxophone, it was amazing and everyone had the best time dancing into the late evening.

Post-nuptials at the family bach in Little Huia. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE PLANNING

We planned it all ourselves, with the help of family and friends chipping in where they could. It was stressful at times, planning a wedding from the other side of the world, but it all came together in the end!

THE RINGS

Having worked in jewellery design the past five and a half years (designing for brands such as Vera Wang, Karl Lagerfeld, and Chaps by Ralph Lauren), I knew I wanted to design my own ring, and I ended up designing my wedding earrings as well. My design hand is very soft and organic so the ring is definitely a reflection of that, it’s a soft, abstract, asymmetric curve made of diamonds, with a vintage two-tier setting. I then designed a single gold wedding band to fit into the curve. Jon’s ring is a smooth, white gold band.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE DRESS

Being a clothing designer as well, I wanted to design my own dress. I found the fabric in New York, a beautiful silk jacquard with calla lilies all over it. I could never see myself in a stark white wedding dress, so the blushy champagne colour of the silk with the abstract floral pattern was perfect. The bodice neckline was based off a vintage bra I had with scalloped edges. The skirt silhouette was based off one of my favourite scenes from the 1954 film Sabrina, with Audrey Hepburn. I had always loved that 50s skirt silhouette and it was such a joy to wear. Having the option to wear the over skirt early on, and then detaching it and just wearing the slim column dress underneath. The head seamstress Soheila Zohrabnia and pattern maker Peter Braithwaite at one of the designers I used to work for made the dress for me and it came out so well! They are true couture artists and I am so grateful for their skills. It was such a fun dress to wear!

The bridesmaids wore custom designs by Olivia Cashmore. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE BRIDESMAIDS

Olivia Cashmore designed the bridesmaid dresses. Olive is one of my best friends (and one of my bridesmaids) so it was a no-brainer that I wanted her to make the bridesmaid dresses. We wanted a design that complemented my dress, but was still a work of art on its own. We sourced the fabric through another one of my besties (and bridesmaid) Gabrielle Pollak, who is head of supply chain at Wall Fabrics, it was a beautiful, buttery cream-coloured twill fabric. I loved the girls’ dresses so much, they were so ethereal and beautiful. Everyone kept saying they looked like they were floating!

The flower girl dresses were designed and made by my mum. They were so lovely, with ruffles across the front and straps.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE SUIT

Jon wore a custom-made brown double-breasted suit. He paired it with the most beautiful white shirt from Charvet with French cuffs, which we got on a recent trip to Paris. Jon wanted the groomsmen to be in the same suit as he was in, it looked so cohesive and tied everything together so well.

THE BEAUTY

My makeup was done by Rae Sacha, I loved that she normally does editorial so her style was not typical bridal makeup. I wanted to look natural and like myself. For my hair, I decided to do a Hollywood wave, done by Kaitlin Chapman. They were both so lovely to work with, and created such a happy and calm environment for everyone while we got ready. I also had facials each month leading up to the wedding.

The flowers were done by Ruth Fiona Floral. Photo / Jonny Scott

THE FLOWERS

Our florist was Ruth Fiona Floral. I wanted the florals to be very sculptural and tonal. There were single-stemmed calla lilies for the bridesmaids to hold and for the men’s boutonnieres. The bridal bouquet was also made up of calla lilies, wrapped in a bow with ribbon flowing down. There were flowers cascading off each end of the long dinner table and a beautiful floral crescent that we stood in during the ceremony.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE FOOD

Food was a very important element of the wedding day, our chef Tara Brogan, who is currently the resident chef at Pah Homestead, did such an incredible job! Everyone was raving about the dinner. Baked Akaroa salmon with flowers, prasopita Greek soft cheese leek and herb pie, fondant potatoes with rosemary and garlic, radicchio with orange pecorino and pine nuts - just a few of the delicious items on the menu that were all served family-style. My favourite, however, was the lamb with pistachio, fig and pomegranate.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE CAKE

The wedding cake was also incredible, made by K Cake: a pistachio cake with pistachio cream, fully covered in petals, creating an almost sculpture-like design.

THE PHOTOS

Jonny Scott was our photographer. I’ve worked with Hōne on editorials and campaigns before with my styling, so I knew we worked together really well, we understand each other’s eye and aesthetics. When he offered to shoot our wedding it was a no-brainer! He’s the best! Tim Marshall was our videographer. Tim is also a friend of ours and has such an incredibly diverse portfolio of things he’s worked on. I knew he could do something really interesting and beautiful capturing the day.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE DAY

The day went by so so fast. I had been told this would happen, but it was a beautiful whirlwind!

Walking down the aisle with our parents, and seeing each other through the trees and sunshine. Sitting at the long dinner table, looking down each end to all our loved ones’ faces, all in one place together! It was amazing. The speeches were very memorable for both of us as well. Each crafted so differently, and each so special.

Photo / Jonny Scott

THE MOMENTS

I think the most beautiful part of the day was just having our two worlds meet and get on so well with each other! Seeing our friends and family from New York get on so well with our friends and family in New Zealand was so heartwarming!

ANY TIPS?

Design the day to be filled with the things you love and are meaningful to you as a couple. Don’t be pressured to do things that you feel you “should” or are too trend-focused.

