Ruth Lindfield, Where’d You Get That Bouquet?

Those stylish bouquets and wedding florals everyone is talking about? They’re from Ruth Fiona Floral, named after founder Ruth Lindfield.

After two years of business, Ruth’s exquisite sculptural arrangements are now in demand for weddings and events. Her florals, which she creates from her private studio in Mt Eden, have gone from strength to strength, and she now has a small team behind her, including senior florist Annie Vita, and junior florists Tiggy Collins and Lena Woo.

Ruth’s career began in spatial design where her love for floral design blossomed organically before detouring into paediatric nursing at Starship. After being drawn back to her creative roots, Ruth Fiona Floral was born.

“I have always had a special connection to Mother Nature and the ability to create with my hands, so working with flowers as my new medium suited me perfectly,” she says. Working sustainably in the floral industry is also incredibly important to Ruth and her team, and is a big part of the brand’s ethos.

“We strive to spend that extra time on our mechanics to ensure most of our designs are foam-free,” she says.

As well as weddings, Ruth constructs divine activations for stores and businesses, such as jewellery brand Zoe & Morgan and concept store That Looks, using an array of vases collected over the years.

Whimsical bridal bouquet designs by Ruth Fiona Floral. Photo / Chase Collins

Walk us through a typical working day for you.

My day always starts with a coffee at home. It’s a ritual for me to have my coffee in my new space overlooking the city. Of course, I give our two cats a cuddle too.

From there, I usually jump on my laptop and work through any urgent emails for that day. The winter season is our planning season, so I usually have site visits to attend, Zoom consultations with our clients to refine their briefs, and work with our flower growers to pre-book and secure the most divine flowers.

Winter is also the season of PR and corporate events, so I will usually be working on these in the background too.

I always make sure I go to a Pilates session before lunch, which gets me through my afternoon of continued meetings, prep and planning. Come spring, I am on the tools non-stop until May, so winter is my respite.

Tell us about your favourite set-up, wedding or event you have designed to date.

Our first destination wedding was on the Kāpiti Coast of Wellington. I adored this brief so much. I flew my incredible team down from Auckland and up from Blenheim and got to work with a local Wellington florist, which was so lovely.

I sourced most of my blooms locally to support the Wellington flower growers, and my gosh the product was beautiful. We had hundreds of paniculata limelight hydrangeas to work with, and it was heaven.

My team is incredible at offering tips and tricks to ensure we are working sustainably, I have so much gratitude for my team.

The brief was contemporary with a sculptural edge and we created the most magical pieces, from a ceremony deconstructed nest and aisle clouds to suspended elegant florals above the bridal table. It was elevated, chic and sexy.

A sculptural floral display by Ruth Fiona Floral at Lauren and Dan's summer 2023 wedding. Photo / Sapphire Studios

What has been the most rewarding thing about floristry, and what has been the biggest challenge?

The biggest reward so far has been building my own community. Sometimes I have to pinch myself because of what we have achieved within two years of launching.

The love and gratitude I have received from our clients, couples and supporters has been so powerful, and I am eternally grateful for their ongoing support.

The biggest challenge has been navigating the change in career and being comfortable with the uncomfortable.

What drew you to floristry?

Since I was a small girl, I have always been transfixed by my natural environment. In fact, a lot of my natural style is influenced by the landscapes I grew up around; the opulent textures and rich hues.

Growing up in Northern England, I spent a lot of time in the Welsh and Scottish countryside. The natural terrain is stunning. The rolling hills of wild heather and quaint wildflowers. I often would go on country walks with my nana, picking pretty wildflowers. Ever since I have been truly in awe of flowers and knew one day I would work with my hands.

What compels your creativity?

My creativity is a process that comes from within. I try not to think too much about it and just go with that feeling.

It’s about understanding how the materials I am about to use will organically fuse together, and then the relationship to the vase or space in which they will be showcased in. All of these elements are so important to creating art-driven designs.

Often when I do my site visits with our clients and I am standing in the space, I will be driven into a new art direction. I need to see and feel the space, and without fail the creativity of designs will flow.

Where do you go to find a moment of quiet or some respite?

My soul is most cleansed when I visit Piha, I think the wild west really does have my heart.

Do you have a favourite small pleasure?

Gosh, I have so many guilty pleasures. Currently, I am really leaning into having a hot bubble bath and lighting my latest Curionoir candle.

What have you been cooking lately?

Vegetable lasagna. I pack it with lots of organic green goodness for that extra winter immunity.

What accounts do you love to follow?

I am constantly inspired by creative women within my industry, their work is powerful, and I am so drawn to that. My current muses are @Fjura_ by Simone Gooch, who is based in London; @Attepmt, who are based between Kyiv and Paris; and @B.r.a.e.r, across the ditch in Byron Bay.

What have you been listening to lately?

Rosalia, I am just obsessed with her energy.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Cazador Delicatessen is always the perfect place to take a moment of peace in my day.

What’s a local bar or restaurant that you like?

Bar Celeste with my girls is an all-time favourite; their oysters are to die for.

What have you been reading?

Grand by a dear friend Noelle McCarthy.

Something you’ve bought recently?

Frisson Knits’ new bolero knit in black, it’s so snuggly and warm. I have always been a big fan of Charlotte’s knits and now have quite the collection.

A travel destination you’re keen to visit?

Tokyo, Japan, during cherry blossom season. I just want to be immersed in Japanese culture, fashion, art and so much more.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Treat others how you would want to be treated. Kindness and love really do go a long way.

Ruth’s wishlist

We have recently moved into a mid-century home in Mt Eden, or as a friend said, “Miami vibes”. Our home has so much character, with its beautiful built-in wooden features throughout. When it comes to interiors I am often drawn to rich and earthy palettes and decadent finishes like velvet and suede. In particular, I have my eye on this stunning Menu lamp which is currently sold at Simon James.

Plus this jute and bamboo silk rug that is currently on sale at Alex and Corban.

Sculpture, of course, has a place in our home as I collect timeless pieces that represent us. My favourite piece is my glass fruit collection by Devon Made Glass.

I am coveting Olivia Cashmore and her new double-breasted coat. I really want some warm browns in my wardrobe this winter. I adore her designs, she’s so clever.