Yiselle Yost, marketing and content manager, and Christopher Yost, associate principal, reflect on their July 2023 wedding at Dartmouth House, a heritage mansion in central London.

THE VISION

Yiselle: Like every girl’s dream, this was a passion project for me. My vision for our wedding day was to be timeless and classy, but also a little edgy and romantic. We wanted the day to be filled with warmth, laughter, good food and a dance floor that no one wants to leave.

THE LOCATION

We fell in love in London when we both used to live there, so it made sense to go back and get married there. Dartmouth House is a heritage mansion in Mayfair that we saw on Instagram initially. We fell in love with the architecture, ornate details, and the marble staircase, of course!

The courtyard where we had the ceremony/reception was such a beautiful space and there is nothing else like it in London. Believe it or not, we only saw the venue in person a week before the wedding but it was even more grand and beautiful than we had expected.

Yiselle descends the Dartmouth House stairs with her bridesmaids. Photo / Jessica Lily

THE CEREMONY

We were lucky enough to have a close friend officiate the ceremony which was incredibly special for us and it added a really personal touch. We both wrote our own vows and Christopher’s sister said a reading. It was very emotional.

THE PLANNING

Christopher and I planned everything on our own. I have a creative background with experience in event design, so I was in my element and really enjoyed piecing together all the details. It was definitely a challenge being on the other side of the world at times, we had a lot of late-night video calls with vendors due to the time difference.

THE RINGS

Designing the engagement and wedding rings, and being involved in the process was important to us both. Christopher’s family was in the jewellery trade and his grandfather introduced us to his old business partner and friend, Ron Avery.

Ron was incredible, inviting us into his home, where we would sit down in his living room and discuss our ideas over cups of tea and glasses of wine. Ron helped us to design three timeless gold rings.

The whole process with Ron was very special. When we look at our rings now, they have the love and care of being made by family and friends.

THE DRESS

My dress was from Hera Couture by Katie Yeung. I would never have thought that I’d wear a strapless A-line style but I went into dress shopping with an open mind and it was one of the first dresses I tried on. I fell in love with the straight neckline and minimalist silhouette. It was definitely a “when you know, you know” moment.

The gown was ready-to-wear which I customised slightly. I wanted to add an extra element so that’s where the sleeves came in. They added a modern touch and I think complemented the dress well.

Christopher (second from left) and his groomsmen. Photo / Jessica Lily

THE SUIT

You can’t go past a shawl lapel when it comes to men dressing up for the occasion. Christopher wore a dinner suit from Working Style with a traditional pleated shirt, paired with a vintage Gucci bow tie and Solovair tassel loafers. I absolutely loved his look! It was perfect for the venue.

THE HAIR & MAKEUP

I wanted my beauty look to be soft and elegant. I’m not into heavy makeup so we kept it very natural. I was indecisive with my hair and initially was going to have it out, then I changed my mind a couple of days before the day and went with a low bun instead. I’m so glad I did as it really accentuated the dress.

Photo / Jessica Lily

THE FLOWERS

Our florist was Elder & Wild who specialises in field-to-vase flowers and their sustainable practice was important to us. The brief was elegant and modern florals, with a palette of white, with hints of blue and peach. I loved how the flowers worked seamlessly with the venue’s interior.

Yiselle and Christopher’s wedding cake was designed by Hebe Konditori. Photo / Jessica Lily

THE FOOD & WINE

We’re both big foodies and enjoy nice wine, so what we ate and drank on the day was definitely an important element. We had some tastings for both prior, which was helpful. We included some family-favourite wines and Champagne, as well as some newer ones that we tried.

For the food, we offered a selection of canapés at the reception then sat down for a three-course dinner with ‘his and hers’ mains. Our entire wedding was plant-based, including the cake.

THE PHOTOS

The wonderful Jessica Lily took our photos. We were drawn to her journalistic/documentary approach and her addition of high-flash that offered a stylised and cinematic feel. She also shoots film, which we love for its authenticity and rawness.

Christopher and Yiselle. Photo / Jessica Lily

THE EXPERIENCE

We had been told by many family and friends how fast it goes so we made sure we took time to pause and really appreciate the day as it unfolded. Our small guest list definitely made it easier to spend quality time with everyone, which we appreciated. The thing that really sticks with you is the feelings. I remember feeling incredibly happy and an immense amount of love.

SPECIAL MOMENT

Being back in London where it all began, celebrating our love, surrounded by all the people we love.

SOME ADVICE

On our digital wedding website we included a poll where guests could select what they’d prefer to drink on the day, i.e. red wine, white wine, bubbles. This was super helpful when it came to ordering the drinks!

Our only other advice would be to stay present and not sweat the small stuff. When you plan the wedding you spend a lot of time thinking about all the little details but on the day nothing really matters except the two of you.

Dartmouth House provided a beautiful backdrop. Photo / Jessica Lily

