Viva’s Definitive 12-Month Timeline To Great Skin For Your Wedding Day (And Beyond)

Glowing, radiant, healthy skin requires an investment of your time, no matter the occasion. Whether you’re tying the knot, or not, take a moment (or 12) to consider your skin.

A couple may spend months planning every intricate detail of their wedding day — from the big-ticket decisions such as the dream gown and venue, to the minute details of nail polish hues and napkin folds.

But if there’s one thing that almost every bride or groom-to-be agrees upon, it’s that they want to look like the best version of themselves on the big day. And really, is there any greater excuse than a wedding to spend a small fortune getting there?

If glowing, radiant, healthy skin is a priority for you, then you might be wondering where to begin and how to get the most bang for your buck with your wedding skin prep.

Our general treatment timeline can help you get a plan in place and make the most of the time you have up your ivory satin sleeve.

12 months out from the wedding day

The earlier you begin, the better the results, so 12 months ahead of the big day is when you can start booking in for some professional treatments — think hydradermabrasion for exfoliation, microneedling to stimulate collagen and elastin, photo rejuvenation for redness or brown spots or fractional CO2 laser for scarring.

“Working on ‘the canvas’ first allows us to start improving texture, tone and vibrancy and boost collagen production to assist with fine lines and wrinkles, so your makeup on the day will be flawless,” says Stevie Cooper, Caci skin therapist trainer.

“If, as part of your treatment journey, your main concern is to focus on anti-ageing and you are open to treating areas with injectables, now would be the time to start these also, so you are comfortable with your new, natural, refreshed look.”

Injectable treatments include the likes of Botox and Xeomin for lines and wrinkles, and Juvederm and Belotero dermal fillers for shaping, contouring and plumping. Start getting into a good at-home routine too with active skincare products, including retinol, brightening vitamin C and serums to keep the skin hydrated, such as hyaluronic acid.

Six months out from the wedding day

Monthly advanced treatments, such as laser and peels, can be locked into your iCal at this point to ensure all your changing skin needs get the attention they deserve and your goals are being achieved. If you haven’t started on a retinol product yet, the time is now.

Retinol — or vitamin A — can target a number of skin concerns including acne and congestion as well as fine lines and wrinkles, and it’s a very effective ingredient, however, some skins will undergo an adjustment period (with potential sensitivity) so allow plenty of time for your skin to get used to the active ingredients.

If you are working with a skin specialist and having treatments, they’ll know which products to prescribe for your skin type and concern, and which ones work best synergistically to enhance the results of your treatments.

Three months out from the wedding day

At this point, conditioning treatments are your skin’s best friend, to brighten and hydrate the skin and make it strong, healthy and full of glow. Becca Swain, skin expert at Skintopia, recommends Oxyglow skin treatments, which she says are a “must-do” for brides.

“You will probably be feeling more stressed and this treatment is designed to reduce the effects of stress on the skin and help leave your skin rejuvenated, hydrated and glowing,” she explains. “It is important to continue with your daily skincare regime for optimal results to get the skin looking plump and hydrated.”

Caci’s treatment menu includes a sonophoresis skin infusion which also works to brighten skin and support healthy collagen production. Stevie says continuing with laser facial treatments to work on the texture and tone of the skin is essential too.

At this point, you might like to add an acid-based product containing AHAs and BHAs to your at-home routine to further work on the skin’s texture and any pigmentation. Acids can involve a bit of trial and error, especially for sensitive skin, so this allows enough time to ensure no irritation is present in the lead-up to the wedding.

The final weeks

Step things up with weekly or fortnightly treatments now, suggests Becca. “This is the time to be having dermaplaning with LED, to remove the peach fuzz and dead skin cells, to enhance the look of your makeup. Use a gua sha or cooling ice globes at home to depuff, sculpt and increase blood circulation and promote lymphatic drainage,” she adds.

You’ll want to get any injectable treatments finalised around five to six weeks before the wedding day, says Stevie, with a clinical review at three weeks to assess how you have found the results and allow room for tweaking.

“Dermal filler needs to be done at least two months prior to the wedding to allow for any touch-ups and to allow the filler to completely settle prior to your big day.”

Whatever you do, don’t add anything new to your routine at this point; keep things simple and make hydration the aim of the game in the days leading up to the wedding.

Up your water intake too, eat plenty of healthy and antioxidant-rich foods and continue with any supplements you may be taking to help support your stress levels (or consider starting on one if you haven’t already).

“Even if you aren’t stressed, your skin may be, and that can be displayed on the outside with flare-ups or rashes or a breakout on the day,” explains Stevie. “Even if you normally don’t see these sorts of things with your skin, this can be the time you potentially do due to high stress levels.

“Supplements that support stress levels will help a lot, along with collagen to support hydration and skin elasticity, and vitamin C for the immune system too.”

Up the ante with these at-home skincare products and tools