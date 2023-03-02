What To Wear As The Best-Dressed Wedding Guest This Autumn

Lay your love on these outfit ideas.
There are ways to make bold, fashionable choices without taking the shine away from the nuptials. Whether it’s a modern two-piece suit or an outfit you can utilise long after the big day, these are pieces you can sit in for a somewhat
Modern muse
Frocks not up your alley? Try a two-piece ‘not suit’ that’s luxe and still serves a striking look. Pair with bright, eccentric accessories to elevate this every-day look.
The ensemble: Gregory top $299 and trousers $399.
The shoes: Nelson Made stiletto sandals $382.
The earrings: Sophie Buhai earrings, $648, from Simon James.
The bag: Oroton bag $492.
Considered
Want to feel like new, without the pressure of buying new? Ethically made or vintage items are a great way to be gentle on the planet while celebrating love.
The dress: Rachel Mills satin maxi dress $449 (fabric sourced from deadstock).
The earrings: Painted Bird vintage clip-on earrings $129.
Regal
When the dress code calls for a little more coverage or an elevated ensemble.
The dress: Carla Zampatti dress $991.
The shoes: Kathryn Wilson heels $299.
The earrings: Released from Love baroque & cast pearl earrings $319.
The necklace: Dyrberg/Kern pendant necklace $149.
The bag: Yu Mei clutch bag $619.
Budget-friendly
Shop a look that is kind to your wallet and doesn’t skimp on style, because we all know weddings can be costly, whether you’re in them or not.
The dress: Zara dress $65.90.
The shoes: Tony Bianco 7cm heels $186.
The earrings: Lovisa earrings $20.
The bag: Le Van Dan bag $25.
Short and sweet
Want to showcase your lovely legs but still feel elevated and put-together? A satin or structured mini-dress does the trick, offset with bold accessories or hints of colour.
The dress: Oroton dress $492.
The shoes: Mi Piaci shoes $300.
The hair accessory: Gloria oversized silk scrunchie $60.
The bag: Georgia Jay bag $470.
Prints, prints, prints
Texture and colour are both great elements that can be worn together. Let your maximalist self shine by mixing and matching, or picking one bold piece as a hero.
The dress: Jojo Ross dress $315.
The shoes: Rejina Pyo slingback 65mm heels $579.
The earrings: Jasmin Sparrow earrings $800.
The bag: Karen Walker bag $475.