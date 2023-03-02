What To Wear As The Best-Dressed Wedding Guest This Autumn

Lay your love on these outfit ideas.

There are ways to make bold, fashionable choices without taking the shine away from the nuptials. Whether it’s a modern two-piece suit or an outfit you can utilise long after the big day, these are pieces you can sit in for a somewhat uncomfortable amount of time while friends or family members declare their love, dance the night away, and work with the elements.

Modern muse

Frocks not up your alley? Try a two-piece ‘not suit’ that’s luxe and still serves a striking look. Pair with bright, eccentric accessories to elevate this every-day look.

Considered Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Want to feel like new, without the pressure of buying new? Ethically made or vintage items are a great way to be gentle on the planet while celebrating love.

The dress: Rachel Mills satin maxi dress $449 (fabric sourced from deadstock).

Regal

When the dress code calls for a little more coverage or an elevated ensemble.

Budget-friendly

Shop a look that is kind to your wallet and doesn’t skimp on style, because we all know weddings can be costly, whether you’re in them or not.

Short and sweet

Want to showcase your lovely legs but still feel elevated and put-together? A satin or structured mini-dress does the trick, offset with bold accessories or hints of colour.

The hair accessory: Gloria oversized silk scrunchie $60.

Prints, prints, prints

Texture and colour are both great elements that can be worn together. Let your maximalist self shine by mixing and matching, or picking one bold piece as a hero.