Tyson Beckett previews a party-perfect procedure that promises glowing skin with no downtime.

The promise

A 45-minute Dermalogica PRO LuminFusion Treatment is touted as an ideal treatment when you want your skin to be in peak condition before a big event.

This new multi-targeted treatment suits most skin types, with the professional skincare brand saying it delivers smoother, more radiant, glass-like skin with minimal downtime.

It gets there via non-invasive measures, pairing a targeted specialised retinol peel delivered via NanoInfusion technology, with a snappy dose of red LED light therapy to target signs of ageing and immediately provide unparalleled skin luminosity. We’re listening.

The practice

At the tail end of a busy workday, my face and I arrive at Skintopia’s relaxed Herne Bay clinic in a state best described as frazzled.

My skin is generally healthy, but after a long winter, it could benefit from a jump-start before the onslaught of summer socialising that requires me to put my best face forward.

Time is of the essence though, there will be no four-hour unwinding pamper session for me – I’m after results, nowish.

The overwrought Q4 energy has, thankfully, not infiltrated this softly furnished skin centre.

Before a professional touch has neared my dermis I can feel my jaw unclenching, a warm and serene cup of herbal tea gets supped as we breezily chat through my skincare routine, expectations and suitability.

Inside a softly lit cocoon of a room I disrobe, catching a glance of a selection of salon-only products lined up in wait – ready to get to work. I nestle under a weighted blanket, legs gently supported by a bolster cushion and let out a long exhale as the expedited process of reviving my complexion gets underway.

Luxury is someone else washing your face for you, and you get a double dose here – a two-step cleanse kicks the rejuvenation off.

A brightening and conditioning Daily Glycolic Cleanser starts to dissolve dull, dead skin cells before two rounds of physical and chemical exfoliators take on the heavy lifting.

First, a creamy paste of Daily Microfoliant is massaged across my face in gentle and calming, rhythmic circles that polish away loosened surface debris.

After that surface build-up is swept away, a potent retinol sets to work promoting continued, more intense resurfacing and cell turnover. This is also the step where the fusion part of the treatment name gets applied, with the professional-grade topical being driven deep into my skin via a nanofusion pro pen device.

At the end of this small juddering pen is a small, vibrating silicone pyramid that jolts teensy microchannels into the skin’s surface to improve the absorption of potent products, painlessly.

Once that’s sunk all the way in I enjoy 10 minutes of red LED light therapy which encourages an uplift in cellular repair function and collagen stores, soothes inflammation and redness.

A spell under the bright bulb feels like a quick snooze on a warm beach, one that comes with my choice of scalp or arm massage. While I bask, a liberal application of a light energy masque works in conjunction with the wavelengths to deliver one last megawatt boost.

Once that’s worked its magic my now sprightly complexion gets protected from the actual sun with a judicious application of Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Moisturiser and I’m all set to head back into the realm of year-end deadlines.

The take-home

An added benefit of this express treatment’s non-invasive nature is that a complicated post-treatment routine is not required, you can return to normal activities immediately with the proviso you lay off the active serums and pay extra attention to your sun protection for the next three to five days.

The place

The treatment is performed exclusively by Dermalogica Professional skin therapists and is available from Dermalogica salons and centres, including Skintopia. Skintopia.co.nz

The price

$220 for a 45-minute treatment.

The verdict

A clinical study of LuminFusion Dermalogica conducted with 30 participants found skin luminosity was boosted by 29% immediately and maintained at 26% for seven days.

Leaving Skintopia my skin tracked similarly: it immediately felt smoother and visually looked more vibrant. For the next fortnight, my complexion had an energetic brightness that beamed through the minimal makeup I smoothed over.

If a long year is showing on your face and you want a seasonal skin refresh ahead of party season, but you don’t have hours or thousands of dollars to dedicate towards cellular renewal, consider this short and sunny treatment that blends therapeutic enjoyment with clinical results.

