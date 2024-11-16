Viva contributor Babiche Martens tries a non-invasive and holistic approach to facial toning through massage.

The promise

A certified neo-lifting facial massage therapist and qualified holistic massage therapist, Rachel Jackson first set up her studio – Rae Face – in April this year.

Her sole offering is a non-invasive, holistic facial massage crafted to improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. This treatment targets both the facial muscles and the inside of the mouth, fostering relaxation and easing muscle tension.

As a result, your nervous system is calmed, and blood flow is enhanced in areas of the face affected by tight fascia, promoting blood circulation and collagen production.

After just one session, the treatment is touted to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, along with a more toned and lifted appearance, especially around the jaw and cheeks, not to mention alleviate facial tension from pent-up emotions.

As a long-time sufferer of bruxism, I store much of my emotional tension in the masseter muscles on the sides of my face. I was eager to see how the facial massage would provide relief and whether it could help ease my frequent morning headaches caused by overnight jaw clenching.

Rae Face is a soothing facial studio in the heart of Hobsonville. Photo / Sophie Miya-Smith

The practice

Rae is nestled in Hobsonville, within a large complex of industrial-style units known as The Foundry. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

She shares space with Drader Brows, a boutique brow and beauty studio, making it convenient to access, with parking available right outside.

Upon entering, I was warmly greeted by the team at Drader and invited to relax in a plush armchair outside Rachel’s room. After a few moments, Rachel appeared, exuding a kind and calming energy.

Rachel Jackson brings years of experience to her practice as a face sculptor. Photo / Sophie Miya-Smith

Once her previous client had left, she offered me water and took some close-up photos of my face before guiding me into her massage therapy room.

The space was modern, tastefully furnished, and softly lit, creating an immediate sense of tranquillity.

After completing a brief questionnaire, it was time to settle into the warm, comfortable massage bed. The massage began with diaphragmatic breathing – about 20 deep breaths to calm the nervous system.

Initially, I found myself in a state of constant tension, eager for this part to pass quickly. However, by around breath 12, I started to feel myself letting go.

Rachel then moved on to manual lymphatic drainage, gently tapping my chest, neck and face to promote detoxification and enhance lymph flow.

Next came the oil massage, where she worked on my chest, face, and neck using repetitive upward and downward motions to relieve tension and restore muscle tone. This technique is also said to improve blood circulation and oxygenation to the skin tissues.

While the massage was quite vigorous, it was also incredibly relaxing and soothing (really getting the blood pumping).

Rachel's treatment extends to buccal massage, too, which calls for intra-oral massage techniques. Photo / Sophie Miya-Smith

After that, Rachel put on latex gloves to perform the buccal massage, which involves working inside the mouth. She gently focused on releasing tension in the powerful masseter muscles.

Having experienced this treatment before, I found it comfortable, but it might feel unusual for someone trying it for the first time. Regardless, I felt so relaxed that I found myself nodding off.

The final part of the massage was the scalp massage. By this point, I was so relaxed that I barely remember it.

The scalp massage is intended to promote hair growth and increase oxygenated blood flow to the brain, aiding in calming and clearing the mind.

As I dressed after the treatment, I caught my reflection in the dimly lit mirror and felt as though a much younger version of myself was looking back.

I exclaimed enthusiastically to Rachel: “I look 10 years younger!” She laughed, not at all surprised by my reaction.

After taking a few after photos, I hurried back into my hectic life, feeling revitalised.

Babiche says Rachel's soothing space and technique offered welcome reprieve from her busy lifestyle. Photo / Sophie Miya-Smith

The place

Rae Face, The Foundry 3, Unit 41, 90A Hobsonville Rd, Hobsonville. Raeface.co.nz

The price

$250 for 70 minutes. To achieve long-term results, it’s recommended to consistently train the facial muscles through an intensive plan of weekly sessions for six to eight weeks.

After this initial period, you can space out your sessions to every few weeks or monthly. Rachel says for optimal results, consider repeating the intensive plan every six months.

Note: It is recommended to wait at least six weeks after any Botox treatment before having a facial massage.

The verdict

I was genuinely surprised by how much I enjoyed the experience and how fantastic I felt afterwards. When I looked at the before and after photos Rachel sent me, the results were striking.

My wrinkles appeared noticeably softer and less pronounced, while my jawline and cheeks looked lifted and more defined – I especially loved how lifted my chin looked.

In the days that followed, several people remarked on how much more defined I appeared. A week later, my cheeks still feel plump and youthful, and my jawline remains impressively sharp.

While I’m unsure about the effects the massage had on my bruxism, I did notice I had more restful sleep in the nights that followed.

One incredible benefit was the relief from sinus congestion; I hadn’t realised how blocked I was until I experienced that relief.

Even a week later, my breathing feels much clearer. I’ve been recommending this treatment to everyone I know, and I will definitely be returning!

